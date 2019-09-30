Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Stock Price Rose While Oakworth Capital Has Lifted by $512,376 Its Holding; Pioneer Trust Bank N A Raised Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $488,394; Shares Declined

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Amazon Inc Com (AMZN) by 60.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 258 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 687 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30M, up from 429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Amazon Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $858.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $9.2 during the last trading session, reaching $1734.65. About 2.27 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Seven For All Mankind Sues Amazon Over Ella Moon Private Label; 28/05/2018 – Indian traders’ group files objection to Walmart-Flipkart deal; 07/05/2018 – Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of this week; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could do a lot to fix the US health-care system – but Walmart could do more; 23/05/2018 – Kroger Beefs Up Amazon Response With $200 Million Meal-Kit Deal; 28/05/2018 – Phys.Org.com: Amazon’s finance ambitions are said to draw attention from Fed; 30/05/2018 – Raleigh Tops List in One Ranking for Amazon’s New Home: Map; 29/03/2018 – Trump lashes out at Amazon over retail disruption, taxes; 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s Coupe gives Yorkshire the lead over Amazon of Seattle; 23/04/2018 – InsideEVs: Shouldn’t Amazon Be Placing A Tesla Semi Order?

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 4,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 120,164 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.43M, up from 115,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.41 billion market cap company. It closed at $117.72 lastly. It is down 0.63% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – FRAPORT FRAG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 98 EUROS FROM 96 EUROS; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 13/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Weekend jitters, not earnings, drove down JP Morgan and Citigroup; 19/04/2018 – Switch Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 11/05/2018 – EU FOOD/ HPC : JP MORGAN SAYS PREFER L’ORÉAL, ESSITY, RECKITT AND NESTLE; 30/03/2018 – JPMorgan $8 Billion Jury Loss to Widow Faces Massive Reduction; 27/04/2018 – JPM’s Dryden Sees 25% U.S. Equities Earnings Growth in 2018 (Video); 11/04/2018 – Proposal would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and other ‘GSIBs’

Pioneer Trust Bank N A, which manages about $241.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 11,653 shares to 62,080 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitchell Management Commerce holds 7,020 shares or 4.46% of its portfolio. 1,030 were reported by Oarsman Cap. Raymond James Fin Serv Advisors invested 1.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wharton Business Ltd Liability stated it has 203 shares. 1,202 were reported by Whalerock Point Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Jcic Asset Mgmt holds 5,221 shares or 4.1% of its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Comm holds 5,062 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Webster Bankshares N A accumulated 7,476 shares. F&V Cap Limited Liability Corp invested 0.51% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Schmidt P J Management reported 3,982 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 805,718 shares for 3.31% of their portfolio. Coe Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1,564 shares. Cortland Inc Mo holds 1,242 shares. Edgemoor Invest Advsrs Inc accumulated 0.11% or 460 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deltec Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Noesis Cap Mangement Corp reported 144,833 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 164,995 were reported by Bridgeway Mgmt. Ancora Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.04% or 225,492 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Llc accumulated 0.83% or 523,125 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Assocs Ca invested 1.23% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nippon Life Investors Americas Inc accumulated 354,420 shares or 3.01% of the stock. Eagle Management Limited Liability Corp, a Alabama-based fund reported 31,100 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 0.56% or 17.35 million shares. Warren Averett Asset Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 6,084 shares. Naples Global Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 18,529 shares. Moreover, Federated Invsts Pa has 0.61% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sequoia Financial Limited Liability Company reported 0.28% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Jupiter Asset Limited holds 262,766 shares. Coastline stated it has 33,917 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $524.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 58,867 shares to 63,103 shares, valued at $943,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.