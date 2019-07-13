Jp Morgan Chase & Company (JPM) Market Value Rose While New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreased Its Position by $7.35 Million; Penn Capital Management Co Has Lowered Its Holding in Nice Sys LTD (NICE) by $3.71 Million as Shares Rose

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Nice Sys Ltd (NICE) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 22,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 69,829 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.49 million, down from 92,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Nice Sys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $147.34. About 196,422 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 31.44% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q Adj EPS $1.03; 26/04/2018 – MATTERSIGHT TO BE ACQUIRED BY NICE; 09/05/2018 – NICE to Host Financial Analyst and Investor Day at Interactions 2018; 07/03/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Selected by Govolution, a Leader in ePayment Solutions, to Power Self-Service and Agent-Assisted Service; 26/04/2018 – NICE Will Launch a Tender Offer to Purchase the Outstanding Shr Cap of Mattersight; 21/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Introduces ACTone – The Market’s First AI-Enabled Financial Crime Investigation Management Platform; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 07/03/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Selected by Govolution, a Leader in ePayment Solutions, to Power Self-Service and Agent-Assisted Service Options for Fast and Secure Customer Experiences; 07/03/2018 – NICE PICKED BY GOVOLUTION TO STREAMLINE CONSUMER PAYMENTS; 04/04/2018 – Global Consumer Electronics Powerhouse Moves Over 500 Agents to NICE inContact CXone

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Company (JPM) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 72,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 8.13 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822.77 million, down from 8.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 10.27 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/04/2018 – HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC HOCM.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 09/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead IPO; 22/05/2018 – @JJshout JP Morgan: GE likely ‘seriously considering’ another dividend cut; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cars.com hires JPMorgan to explore possible sale- NY Post; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 21/03/2018 – Rising Chance of 4 Hikes This Year Says JPMorgan Strategist (Video); 09/05/2018 – Sprint President & CFO Michel Combes to Speak May 16 at 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Con; 09/04/2018 – Rate swaps show concerns about Fed policy mistake -JPMorgan; 19/04/2018 – Housing Wire: JPMorgan Chase significantly expanding in Washington, D.C. area; 30/05/2018 – Cars.com shares leap after report the company hired JP Morgan to explore a potential sale

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of stock. Beer Lori A had sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40 million on Tuesday, January 29. The insider Petno Douglas B sold $1.22 million. $2.00M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. On Sunday, January 13 the insider BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S R Schill Associates owns 0.59% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 9,656 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Zeke Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.97% or 103,367 shares. Moreover, Moneta Grp Incorporated Invest Advsr Lc has 0.19% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct stated it has 877,443 shares. The Connecticut-based Northeast Financial Consultants has invested 2.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 230 were reported by Wealthcare Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc. Stonebridge Cap Management stated it has 38,321 shares. American Comml Bank holds 1.59% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 49,786 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price has 4,286 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 105,577 were accumulated by Ameritas Invest Prns. Graybill Bartz And reported 1.59% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Scott Selber Incorporated has 1.93% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Central Retail Bank And Trust stated it has 5,345 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Navellier Associates reported 2,081 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27 billion for 11.30 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) by 16,655 shares to 112,556 shares, valued at $10.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 231,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Almost Some Half-Day Fireworks – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Financial Stocks to Trade Into Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on July 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “FinancialBuzz.com: ‘Market Recap’ Week Ending July 12th, 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Bank of America After Dividend and Buyback Boost? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 88.89% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.54 per share. NICE’s profit will be $63.20M for 36.11 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by NICE Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.