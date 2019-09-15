Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Stock Value Rose While Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Has Lowered by $94.25 Million Its Stake; Parkwood Has Trimmed Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) by $515,382 as Stock Rose

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc sold 843 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 13,944 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56B, down from 14,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $384.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 15.28 million shares traded or 29.61% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECT FY2018 FIRMWIDE EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE TO BE ABOUT 20%; 05/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Feb. Services PMI: Summary; 03/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 21/03/2018 – JP Morgan’s CEO discusses the future of work; 27/03/2018 – France to sell new 18-year euro zone linker bond by syndicate; 15/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is optimistic on the state of the economy â€” for now; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Parkwood Llc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc sold 12,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 141,302 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.07M, down from 153,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $41.81. About 4.32M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Deal May Lead to New Diagnostic Options for Ovarian Cancer; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC REPORTS PURCHASE OF SECURUS MEDICAL GROUP,; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees FY Rev $9.75B-$9.9B; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Acquisition Of Securus Medical Group, Inc; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Has Existing Minority Investment in NxThera; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects NxThera Acquisition to Add to Adjusted EPS After 202; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC INTREPID STUDY MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINTS; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects NxThera Acquisition to be Dilutive or Less Accretive to EPS on a GAAP Basis; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $9.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.33 million for 27.51 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold BSX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 0.02% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Indexiq Ltd Liability has 0.15% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 15,647 shares. Gideon Cap Advisors accumulated 0.58% or 39,010 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.04% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.24% or 478,200 shares. Everence holds 0.25% or 35,332 shares. Westover Cap Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Shell Asset Management invested 0.11% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Wetherby Asset stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Northern Corp holds 0.16% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) or 15.80 million shares. Reynders Mcveigh Ltd Llc invested 0.1% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). National Asset Incorporated owns 10,561 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru, Maryland-based fund reported 1.16M shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 10.91M shares or 0.13% of the stock. Cap Intll Inc Ca holds 1.15% or 383,624 shares.

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Boston Scientific Corporation’s (NYSE:BSX) Interest Costs Too High? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boston Scientific closes BTG acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA OKs BSX’s ImageReady MRI for Vercise Gevia DBS System – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What We Think Of Boston Scientific Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:BSX) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $468.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 18,619 shares to 98,072 shares, valued at $4.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 9,836 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dimon warns on interest income – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America Cuts Square Target Due To Questions About 2020 Guidance – Benzinga” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Holderness Invests Communications holds 0.94% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 18,614 shares. Merriman Wealth Ltd has 0% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cumberland Ltd reported 397,054 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd owns 0.32% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 34,050 shares. Thomas Story & Son Limited Liability Com invested 0.22% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Granite Inv Llc owns 0.27% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 44,535 shares. Moreover, Cape Ann Bancorp has 1.47% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cornerstone Cap stated it has 1.14% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). M Kraus owns 6,305 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Services stated it has 3,507 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Pggm Invests owns 1.31M shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Fiduciary Mgmt Inc Wi has invested 3.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Garland Capital Mgmt has 56,940 shares. 125,850 are held by Hennessy Advisors Inc. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Group Inc Inc has 1.75% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 13.09 million shares.