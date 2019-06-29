Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Wellington Shields & Company Has Cut Stake by $377,033; Lowe’s Cos. (LOW) Shareholder Yorktown Management & Research Co Trimmed Stake by $948,300 as Market Valuation Rose

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in Lowe’s Cos. Inc. (LOW) by 52.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 8,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865,000, down from 16,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Lowe’s Cos. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $100.91. About 4.30M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Lowe’s Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOW); 15/05/2018 – Gotham Asset Adds Aptiv, Exits Zimmer Biomet, Cuts Lowe’s: 13F; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS INVESTMENT SHIFTING TO INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, SERVICE INDUSTRIES; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Gross Margin 34.63%; 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE HERE; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s, Target, and Tiffany are making headlines this morning; 18/03/2018 – Weijia Jiang, Luther Lowe; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, a source tells CNBC; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SEES FY EPS $5.40 TO $5.50; 22/05/2018 – BREAKING: Lowe’s names JC Penney CEO Marvin Ellison as its new CEO

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 3,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,831 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, down from 51,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $362.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $111.8. About 21.63 million shares traded or 85.60% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/03/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Down 23% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Rtg On JPMorgan Comm Mtg Sec Corp 2004-LN2; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION CEO DAVID JOYCE SPEAKS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan Taps Fintech Partnership Head to Run Crypto Strategy; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 23/05/2018 – MOVES-JP Morgan names Mahir Zaimoglu head of M&A and sponsor advisory businesses in EMEA; 06/04/2018 – Ex-JPMorgan FX Salesman Loses Unfair Dismissal Case at Retrial; 07/03/2018 – VisitPay Signs Exclusive Agreement with JPMorgan Chase; 20/03/2018 – Ghana to name four lead advisors for $2.5 bln Eurobond sale

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27B for 10.96 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00 million worth of stock or 18,000 shares. Shares for $599,304 were sold by BACON ASHLEY. The insider Scher Peter sold $1.96M. Beer Lori A had sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40 million. Shares for $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey. 11,659 shares were sold by Petno Douglas B, worth $1.22M on Tuesday, January 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd holds 1.78% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 26,820 shares. Hbk Invests Lp has 0.03% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 20,283 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams holds 1.68% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 23,881 shares. Webster Bank N A holds 1.95% or 134,612 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bancorp Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.74% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Df Dent & owns 20,803 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 1.79 million shares. Acg Wealth reported 1.07% stake. Rh Dinel Counsel reported 6,072 shares stake. First Eagle Investment Mngmt invested in 30,000 shares. Capstone Investment Ltd Liability Company has 0.09% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 92,473 shares. Clark Mgmt Group stated it has 453,906 shares. The Illinois-based Prudential Pcl has invested 2.16% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Liability has invested 0.6% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,075 shares.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08 million and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 19,882 shares to 29,300 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24. The insider WARDELL LISA W bought 250 shares worth $23,725.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Newfocus Fincl Grp Ltd accumulated 61,781 shares or 3.37% of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Trust holds 20,531 shares. Camarda Fincl Advisors Lc owns 0.04% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 169 shares. Moreover, Counsel Inc has 1.97% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 49,058 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap holds 0.02% or 6,649 shares. Bragg Financial Advsrs owns 0.55% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 38,983 shares. Elm Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Yhb Inv Advisors holds 16,910 shares. Callahan Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 93,786 shares or 1.91% of the stock. Mercer Capital Advisers Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 600 shares. Moreover, Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 1,890 shares. The Japan-based Nomura Asset Mngmt has invested 0.17% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Smith Moore reported 2,340 shares. Jolley Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 2,623 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Com (Trc) accumulated 9,584 shares.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 12.49 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40 million and $309.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 80,000 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bgc Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 73,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 473,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Tpg Re Finance Trust Inc..