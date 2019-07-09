Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shareholder Salem Capital Management Has Upped Position by $522,675; Liveperson (LPSN) Holder Jacobs Levy Equity Management Trimmed Its Stake by $4.29 Million

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 21.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 5,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,789 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, up from 24,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $112.87. About 6.88 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/04/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 27% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 26/04/2018 – Web.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Unit Looks to Control 51% of Joint-Venture Brokerage in China; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chief James Dimon Likes the Bank’s Growth Prospects, Despite Risks; 04/04/2018 – NO IMMEDIATE DETAILS ON JPMORGAN ACCORD IN TEXAS PROBATE CASE; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS MANAGEMENT INTRODUCED NEW FIVE YEAR TARGETS THROUGH FY’23. NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO BE 19% BY FY’23; 24/05/2018 – SONOVA HOLDING AG SOON.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 173 FROM SFR 142; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by Randall Stephenson at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 15; 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Kelly Says $70 Oil May Be as High as It Gets (Video); 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan International Value Adds Akzo Nobel

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased its stake in Liveperson Inc (LPSN) by 53.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc sold 148,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 129,061 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75 million, down from 277,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Liveperson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $28.39. About 272,907 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 58.46% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.03% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 22/03/2018 – LivePerson and Liberty Global partner to transform customer engagement and care for the conversational era; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.11 – $0.15; 23/03/2018 – LotLinx Partners with Contact At Once! to Offer Chat and Text on Mobile Optimized Vehicle Detail Pages and Online Advertising; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 35c-29c; 06/03/2018 LivePerson Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC – RAISES MIDPOINT OF 2018 REVENUE AND PROFIT GUIDANCE RANGES; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $0.0 TO 1.0C, EST. 1.6C; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2Q Rev $59M-$60M

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42 billion and $6.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pure Storage Inc by 57,500 shares to 261,266 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 40,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Analysts await LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 233.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $-0.25 actual EPS reported by LivePerson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold LPSN shares while 46 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 53.59 million shares or 7.53% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). State Street owns 1.68 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Putnam Invs Limited Com holds 0.01% or 87,981 shares. M&T Commercial Bank has 0% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Brant Point Mgmt Lc stated it has 270,000 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated holds 129,061 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Virtu Limited Co has 8,134 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Granite Investment Partners Limited reported 470,294 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 0.01% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) for 79,821 shares. Eam Invsts Llc accumulated 56,424 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Millrace Asset Grp has invested 2.34% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Mivtachim The Workers Social Insur Fund Ltd (Under Special Management) invested in 558,658 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Liability accumulated 3.38 million shares or 1.05% of the stock. Natl Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 887,473 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd, Guernsey-based fund reported 33,664 shares. 15,367 are held by Benin. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.13% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 145,736 are held by Cypress Limited Liability. Centurylink Investment owns 41,624 shares. Hgk Asset Mgmt owns 65,660 shares. Fort Point Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 44,000 were accumulated by Eulav Asset. Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 3,392 shares. Sirios Cap Mngmt LP reported 5.48% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hudock Grp Llc invested in 1.2% or 32,879 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership accumulated 166,347 shares. 16,760 were accumulated by Peoples Financial Corporation. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Co invested in 11.54M shares or 2.1% of the stock. Hugh Johnson holds 0.46% or 14,695 shares.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Petno Douglas B. 5,831 shares were sold by BACON ASHLEY, worth $599,304. Scher Peter had sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96 million on Tuesday, January 29. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by CROWN JAMES S. $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. Friedman Stacey sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310.