Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Value Rose While Ami Investment Management Raised Its Holding; Lithia Motors (LAD) Shareholder Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Raised Stake

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 4,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,138 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70M, up from 61,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $116.12. About 9.72 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst, and Investors Rate It a `Buy’; 15/03/2018 – GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKS: JP MORGAN SAYS MIFID UNBUNDLING COULD REDUCE RESEARCH REVENUE POOL BY ABOUT 30% FOR THE INDUSTRY WITH POTENTIAL DOWNSIDE RISK,; 21/03/2018 – PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG PGHN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 850 FROM SFR 800; 09/03/2018 – EXPECT AIRLINES MAY RAISE 1Q GUIDANCE AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 14/05/2018 – TopBuild Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Okta Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Mint: Barclays’s Bhavin Shukla quits, to join JP Morgan; 20/03/2018 – GREENHILL ADDS JPMORGAN DEALMAKER MALLY AMID A FLURRY OF HIRING; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 10,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 170,880 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.85 million, up from 160,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lithia Motors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $131.73. About 171,423 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 16.81% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q REV. $2.7B, EST. $2.69B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2.29; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Raises Dividend to 29c; 06/03/2018 Haig Partners Advises Prestige Family Of Fine Cars On Sale To Lithia Motors, Inc; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY USED VEHICLE RETAIL SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 5%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lithia Motors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAD); 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Net $52.1M; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $12 BLN TO $12.5 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $6.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 29,090 shares to 48,411 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell Mid (IWR) by 16,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,346 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold LAD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.07% less from 23.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Ltd Liability Company owns 259,166 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 7,670 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc owns 119,252 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 1.36 million shares. Vanguard Gru Inc has invested 0.01% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership owns 26,057 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim stated it has 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 22,500 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al stated it has 11,746 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cardinal Cap Management Ltd Llc Ct owns 791,258 shares for 2.44% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 14,475 shares. Haverford Trust owns 0% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 2,880 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.01% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Captrust Financial invested in 9 shares. Commerce Bank reported 0.01% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laffer Invests holds 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 66,045 shares. The Massachusetts-based Wade G W & has invested 0.73% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.8% or 181,163 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 531,901 shares. Moreover, First Citizens Bancorporation has 1.43% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Harding Loevner LP has 295 shares. Maryland has 0.62% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 49,065 shares. Bouchey Fincl Gp Limited invested in 0.12% or 4,875 shares. Eagle Capital Mngmt Lc reported 30,853 shares or 1.83% of all its holdings. First Eagle Investment Mngmt Lc has 30,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fairfield Bush Com reported 109,629 shares stake. Riverbridge Ptnrs Lc owns 0.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 7,445 shares. Stifel Financial Corp reported 3.61 million shares. Ally has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hayek Kallen Investment Mngmt reported 13,627 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. CROWN JAMES S also bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares.

Ami Investment Management Inc, which manages about $407.66M and $189.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6,920 shares to 53,598 shares, valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

