Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) Stake Has Raised by Grand Jean Capital Management Inc; Anixter Intl (AXE) Shareholder Jennison Associates Lowered Stake by $7.54 Million as Share Value Rose

Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in Anixter Intl Inc (AXE) by 90.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc sold 134,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 14,562 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, down from 149,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Anixter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $59.97. About 87,270 shares traded. Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) has declined 9.80% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AXE News: 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE SECURITY BUSINESSES IN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND FOR $151 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Enters Definitive Agreements to Acquire Security Businesses in Australia and New Zealand for About $151M; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q Net $32.1M; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Management Exits Position in Anixter; 19/04/2018 – DJ Anixter International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXE); 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 22/03/2018 Anixter Moves Flagship European Distribution Center to Lichfield, U.K; 26/04/2018 – Anixter Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Expects Acquisitions Close Before 2Q-End, Add to Earnings in First Full Year of Operation

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) by 33.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 8,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 35,165 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 26,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 10.17M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in J.P. Morgan Conference on March 14; Webcast Available; 14/05/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – LIBOR/OIS move seen adding $16 bln to business, family debt expenses -JPMorgan; 14/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase posts record $8.7bn in first quarter profit; 04/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ECONOMIST JAMES GLASSMAN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 15/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 10/05/2018 – Advanced Energy to Attend JP Morgan Global TMC Conference; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS, QTRLY MARKETS REVENUE WAS UP 7% WITH STRONG GROWTH IN EQUITY MARKETS, AND FIXED INCOME MARKETS FLAT; 29/05/2018 – APA HAD JOINED UBS IN JULY AFTER 13 YEARS AT JPMORGAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43M and $245.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Co (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,025 shares to 1,497 shares, valued at $209,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc. by 2,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,392 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Ci A (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold AXE shares while 38 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 26.82 million shares or 1.32% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 195,067 shares to 334,818 shares, valued at $44.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 119,777 shares in the quarter, for a total of 801,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 5.59% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.61 per share. AXE’s profit will be $54.68 million for 8.82 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by Anixter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.07% negative EPS growth.