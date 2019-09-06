Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) Shareholder Alta Capital Management Boosted Its Stake by $3.65 Million as Stock Value Rose; Post Holdings (POST) Share Price Declined While Route One Investment Company LP Has Increased Its Stake

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) by 1068.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 36,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 39,565 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01 million, up from 3,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $112.7. About 4.65M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – GENMAB GEN.CO : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 1250 FROM DKK 1215; 15/05/2018 – Trimble Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – VENDIS CAPITAL SAID TO HAVE HIRED JPMORGAN FOR INULA SALE; 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – FAMILY MEMBERS WERE SEEKING NO MORE THAN $90 MLN FROM JPMORGAN; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 120.00 FROM USD 119.00; RATING HOLD; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 12; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Dethrones Citigroup to Become Biggest Currency Trader; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking lmmersive Travel Experiences; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in Post Holdings Inc. (POST) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 97,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 5.92 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $647.68 million, up from 5.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Post Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $105.51. About 569,477 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Files Confidential Draft Registration for Proposed IPO of Private Brands Business; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million, Effective May 7; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC POST.N – COSTS, HOWEVER, MAY BE INCURRED IN DIFFERENT REPORTING PERIODS THAN ANY INSURANCE RECOVERY; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.08; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – REPORTED A FIRE TOOK PLACE ON EVENING OF MAY 24, 2018 AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT LOCATION IN KLINGERSTOWN, PA; 08/03/2018 Post Holdings Announces Repricing of Approximately $2.2 Billion Term Loan; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY Rev Y12.92T Vs Y13.33T; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 div forecast; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest

