Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) Position Maintained by Grand Jean Capital Management Inc; Dnb Asset Management As Has Raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Stake by $47.64 Million

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 610 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 21,410 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67B, up from 20,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Arthur J Gallagher & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $89.64. About 231,385 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AJG); 12/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Palmer Atlantic Insurance Ltd; 10/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – SIGNED A DEAL TO BUY 100% OF EQUITY INTERESTS OF PRONTO HOLDCO; 25/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Regular Second Quarter Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires ClearPoint Financial, Inc; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF AKRON, OHIO-BASED A.J. AMER AGENCY, INC; 08/03/2018 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 28/03/2018 – Survey by U.S. Pollster Arthur J. Finkelstein & Associates Shows High Approval Rating for Aliyev Ahead of Presidential Election; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY PARTNERS- ONE OF ITS AFFILIATED FUNDS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL PRONTO HOLDCO LLC TO RISK PLACEMENT SERVICES INC; 29/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – TERMS OF THE TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) by 33.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 8,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 35,165 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 26,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $107.93. About 4.16 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – “This outcome is a positive and indicates that equity investors could expect a near-term goldilocks environment,” writes J.P. Morgan’s Marko Kolanovic; 11/05/2018 – Altair Engineering Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 05/04/2018 – Dimon in Annual Letter Says JPM Can Grow Almost Anywhere (Video); 28/03/2018 – PING AN IS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, JPMORGAN, CCB FOR UNIT’S IPO; 28/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ebrahim Not Surprised by Pullback in Oil Prices (Video); 11/05/2018 – AirMedia Announces Receipt of Minimum Bid Price Notice From NASDAQ; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 05/04/2018 – JPM, Amazon, Berkshire will use data to improve healthcare; 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.