Jp Morgan Chase& Co (JPM) Shareholder Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Upped Its Position; Jane Street Group Has Boosted Its Lennar (LEN) Holding by $2.78 Million; Stock Value Rose

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 529.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 56,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,363 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $49.22. About 1.56 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Orders, Backlog Boosted by CalAtlantic Acquisition; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JON JAFFE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW PRESIDENT OF LENNAR; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 25/05/2018 – South FL Bus Jrn: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS PRICES CAN GO HIGHER DESPITE HIGHER MORTGAGE RATES

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase& Co (JPM) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 12,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 218,312 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.10M, up from 205,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase& Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 6.62 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 12/04/2018 – @verrone_chris says that as big bank earnings kick off tomorrow, $JPM and $WFC are the names to buy right now; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Aguzin Sees Optimistic Investors From Economic Point of View (Video); 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 17/05/2018 – The Morning Download: JP Morgan Tests Blockchain Use in Capital Markets; 26/04/2018 – BUZZ-Slowdown in noninterest-bearing deposits to continue for U.S. banks in 2018 – Moody’s; 03/04/2018 – No Ratings Impact Following The Sub Servicer Change For 7 Jpmorgan Chase Transactions; 16/05/2018 – Web.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan Warns of Losses Amid Torrent of China Property Bonds

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Inv Advisors reported 0.08% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Perella Weinberg Prtn Capital Management Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 41,289 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 42,613 shares. Howe And Rusling Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Jnba holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 609 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 12.73M shares. Pnc Fincl Incorporated has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 54,194 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 40,795 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.1% or 9,350 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 475,870 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs reported 132 shares. South Dakota Invest Council owns 1.06 million shares. The Japan-based Asset Mngmt One Ltd has invested 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Advisor Prns Limited Liability Co owns 5,512 shares.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L Brands Inc (Put) (LTD) by 18,800 shares to 28,500 shares, valued at $786,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 160,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.18M shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Commercial Bank accumulated 2.93% or 1.75 million shares. Northeast Invest holds 1.8% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 211,967 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Llc holds 90,247 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Graham Cap Management Lp holds 0.16% or 30,000 shares in its portfolio. Qvt Financial Lp reported 1.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 8,652 are owned by Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 53,491 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 1.14M shares stake. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mngmt invested in 18,175 shares or 1.33% of the stock. Bbr Prtnrs Limited Liability owns 43,833 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. First City Capital Mgmt Inc has 1.31% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Heritage Invsts Mgmt Corp has 252,353 shares. Roffman Miller Assocs Inc Pa has 280,116 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt stated it has 243,400 shares. A D Beadell Inv Counsel reported 6,780 shares.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $825.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 4,685 shares to 239,731 shares, valued at $28.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 11,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 499,658 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).