Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake Held by Rockland Trust Co; Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Shareholder Tiger Eye Capital Has Lowered Its Position by $3.81 Million as Stock Rose

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 16.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 2,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 21,092 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36 million, up from 18,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $375.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $117.34. About 6.36M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/05/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings’ Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding And Building Products Conference To Be Webcast Live; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECTS FY2018 FIRMWIDE NET INTEREST INCOME TO BE $54 BLN – $55 BLN; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit rises 13 pct on consumer banking, lower taxes; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 15/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income Daily Inflows $45 Mln; 31/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 950P FROM 870P; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cars.com hires JPMorgan to explore possible sale- NY Post

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 50.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 50,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 49,476 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.77M, down from 99,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $80.26. About 215,613 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 13% TO EUR 0.16; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q Rev EUR129.9M; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 17/05/2018 – InterXion Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.15; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Sees 2018 Rev EUR553M-EUR569M; 16/05/2018 – Interxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY 17% TO EUR 133.8 MLN

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Associated Banc, a Alabama-based fund reported 397,339 shares. Maryland-based Maryland Management has invested 0.69% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 31,615 are held by Triangle Wealth Mngmt. Optimum Investment Advsrs invested 1.14% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Augustine Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 3.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Connor Clark And Lunn Management holds 639,573 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Cheviot Value Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.35% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Clean Yield has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 230,931 shares. Nexus Inv Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 306,060 shares or 4.74% of all its holdings. Fragasso Group Inc owns 0.72% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 32,777 shares. Washington-based Coldstream Management has invested 0.42% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). New York-based Iat Reinsurance Co has invested 0.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 35.66 million were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Burney holds 36,162 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Industrial Select Sector Spdr (XLI) by 67,802 shares to 4,152 shares, valued at $321,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Total U.S. Bond E (AGG) by 18,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,112 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ).

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45 billion and $480.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,529 shares to 14,632 shares, valued at $27.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evo Pmts Inc by 73,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,343 shares, and has risen its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).