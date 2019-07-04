Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com Isin Us46625h1005 (JPM) Shareholder Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Boosted Its Position; Indus Capital Partners Position in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Lowered by $3.09 Million as Stock Rose

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com Isin Us46625h1005 (JPM) by 56.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc bought 11,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,879 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33 million, up from 21,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com Isin Us46625h1005 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $365.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 6.62 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/05/2018 – JP Morgan: GE likely ‘seriously considering’ another dividend cut; 10/04/2018 – PVH at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – MUNICH RE MUVGn.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 225 EUROS FROM 197 EUROS; 05/03/2018 – Amazon reportedly looks to offer checking accounts for customers via JP Morgan, other banks; 11/04/2018 – BARCLAYS HIRES FORMER JPMORGAN EXECUTIVE TIM MCNULTY AS GROUP CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER -MEMO; 29/05/2018 – JPM INVESTING $500M MORE Y/Y IN CIB ON TECH, BREXIT, MIFID; 21/05/2018 – Extraction Oil Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – THE ROHATYN GROUP – ACQUIRED J.P. MORGAN ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE & RELATED RESOURCES OPPORTUNITY PLATFORM; 16/05/2018 – Lithium Giant SQM Surge on Takeover Talk a Misread: JPMorgan; 09/05/2018 – GODADDY INC GDDY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $60

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 34,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 88,644 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99M, down from 122,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $97.08. About 472,191 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Mgmt invested 1.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). George Kaiser Family Foundation reported 35,056 shares stake. Amp Capital Invsts Limited holds 0.84% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 1.47M shares. Central Securities holds 3.69% or 230,000 shares. Cibc Natl Bank Usa has invested 0.54% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Haverford Trust reported 1.39M shares or 2.61% of all its holdings. Willis Investment Counsel reported 0.66% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Duff & Phelps Inv Mgmt has 35,565 shares. Davidson Invest holds 3.05% or 287,449 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 0.08% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 53,599 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.25% or 6,567 shares in its portfolio. Reliance Trust Of Delaware has invested 1.25% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ipswich Investment holds 1.82% or 54,885 shares in its portfolio. Orrstown Service reported 10,652 shares. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi stated it has 104,506 shares.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07 million and $277.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 1,831 shares to 2,465 shares, valued at $940,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,013 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,713 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Com (NYSE:CAT).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. 18,000 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $2.00M were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. 18,679 shares were sold by Scher Peter, worth $1.96M on Tuesday, January 29. Friedman Stacey had sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310 on Tuesday, January 29. The insider Beer Lori A sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40M. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Petno Douglas B sold $1.22M. The insider CROWN JAMES S bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950.

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $765.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Embraer S A (Call) (NYSE:ERJ) by 26,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $951,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 107,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP).