Jp Morgan Chase& Co (JPM) Holding Has Increased by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc; Ghp Investment Advisors Has Upped Its Berkley W R (WRB) Stake by $1.03 Million

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase& Co (JPM) by 12.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 27,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 245,621 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.46 million, up from 218,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase& Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $380.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 21.88 million shares traded or 83.93% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-MOVES-JPMorgan names Roddy global co-head of diversified industrials; 08/05/2018 – JPMorgan Signs Deal With Cardlytics to Use Customer Data on App; 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 13 (Table); 19/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N – COMMITTING $4.5 BLN FOR REGIONAL HOME AND SMALL BUSINESS LENDING AND AFFORDABLE RENTAL HOUSING; 21/03/2018 – Business Insider: JPMorgan says it’s found the perfect trade for worried Facebook investors @BIPrime; 26/04/2018 – Web.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Commercial Banking Rev $2.17B; 17/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO FILES FOR PRICING OF UP TO $2.25 BLN FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2029 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 48.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 15,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 48,360 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.19M, up from 32,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $71.73. About 846,126 shares traded or 34.62% up from the average. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dimon warns on interest income – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Stocks to Buy As Sector Rotation Heats Up – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Postmates Raises $225M, Nears Initial Public Offering – Benzinga” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan (JPM) Dimon Says Dislocation in Money Market Rate Wasn’t a Big Deal, Would Be Far More Dramatic in Bad Times – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $841.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 811 shares to 11,719 shares, valued at $12.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) by 4,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 263,949 shares, and cut its stake in Marriot Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings.