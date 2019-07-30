Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Holder Blue Edge Capital Has Cut Holding; Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Increased Coca (KO) Holding by $1.81 Million

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 30.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 4,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,482 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $955.81M, down from 13,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $368.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $115.35. About 3.09M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Average Core Loan Growth 6%-7%, Excluding CIB Loans; 04/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global April Services PMI: Summary; 22/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 27% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Pinto Sees 40 Percent Correction in Equity Markets; 26/04/2018 – AENA SME SA AENA.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 171 FROM EUR 168; 30/05/2018 – Cars.com shares leap after report the company hired JP Morgan to explore a potential sale; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ESTATE ACCORD INVOLVES SOME, NOT ALL FAMILY MEMBERS; 15/05/2018 – Tegna Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – 10-year Treasury yield can get to 4 percent before it punishes stocks: J.P. Morgan strategist

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 1972.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc bought 39,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,300 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, up from 1,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.88 billion market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $53.99. It is down 16.98% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA HBC ROMANIA NAMES JOVAN RADOSAVLJEVIC GENERAL MANAGER; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 29/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co.: @TheRealKYL3 Coca-Cola Georgia Peach combines the classic Coca-Cola taste with flavor sourced from peaches; 17/05/2018 – Coca-Cola at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10, REV VIEW $31.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Focus on Healthier Drinks Pays Off With Profit Beat; 20/03/2018 – Monster, Coca-Cola Amend 2014 Transaction Agreement; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award; 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. 5,000 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.87 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.87% stake. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.85% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 866,202 shares. Moreover, New England & has 0.55% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 8,058 shares. Sfe Inv Counsel invested 1.52% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 467,114 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 1.21% or 12.95 million shares in its portfolio. 74,688 are owned by Tower Ltd Liability (Trc). Weik Capital Mngmt reported 18,560 shares. Sonata Capital Grp Inc holds 14,279 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Wills Gru Inc stated it has 0.84% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Signaturefd Llc stated it has 26,744 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap has 1.00M shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Raymond James Finance Svcs Advisors holds 1.02% or 2.43 million shares. Anderson Hoagland reported 4.6% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). West Chester Capital Advsrs accumulated 0.77% or 3,638 shares.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03 million and $263.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Value (VTV) by 15,084 shares to 235,645 shares, valued at $25.36B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Trust Us Divid Grow (DGRW) by 13,067 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value (MGV).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagleclaw Managment Lc owns 21,279 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc reported 0.19% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Field & Main Fincl Bank holds 2.29% or 51,864 shares. Qs Lc owns 390,706 shares. Bridges Investment Inc holds 65,100 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Jnba Finance Advisors accumulated 17,071 shares. Covington Management has 130,890 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt stated it has 17,248 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Tru Of Virginia Va owns 52,363 shares. Boston Rech And Mngmt Inc holds 88,589 shares. Moreover, Carlson Cap Management has 0.07% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 6,127 shares. Dodge & Cox reported 29,478 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Corp owns 967,400 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Amer Century Companies holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 3.22M shares. Missouri-based Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.14% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).