Jp Morgan Chase & Company (JPM) Shareholder Cypress Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $679,225 as Market Valuation Rose; Fairpointe Capital Cut Lkq (LKQ) Position by $473,536

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 16,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 3.27 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.94M, down from 3.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $25.55. About 1.74 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Company (JPM) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 6,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 145,736 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.75 million, up from 139,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 11.03 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – Altair Engineering Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan International Equity Adds Inditex, Cuts Axa; 15/05/2018 – Cable One Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Jpmorgan Investment Funds – Global Income Fund Exits Direct Line; 14/05/2018 – Cinemark Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LTD GOGL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11.5 FROM $11; 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO `VERY POSITIVE’ LONG-TERM ON EMERGING MARKETS; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon: Global Economy Continues to Do Well; 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. CROWN JAMES S had bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $540.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 51,815 shares to 250,830 shares, valued at $20.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 102,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,533 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 585,920 are owned by Fiera Capital Corp. Neville Rodie And Shaw Incorporated holds 157,561 shares. First Merchants Corporation holds 2.37% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 144,809 shares. Fundx Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Msd Lp holds 0.94% or 75,000 shares. Odey Asset Management Group Limited holds 19,440 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Prudential reported 6.71 million shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 0.91% or 8.30M shares. Westpac Bk Corporation holds 588,457 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Chesley Taft And Associate Limited Com owns 191,210 shares. Teewinot Capital Advisers Ltd Llc has 101,207 shares. Confluence Ltd reported 7,309 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 201,134 shares. Sei Invs holds 0.39% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.15 million shares. Natixis Advsrs LP holds 868,898 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00 billion and $3.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) by 7,856 shares to 224,316 shares, valued at $9.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bunge Ltd. (NYSE:BG) by 129,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.67M shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). The Michigan-based Sigma Planning Corp has invested 0.03% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Johnson Invest Counsel reported 0.03% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Services Automobile Association has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). S&Co owns 0.04% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 13,000 shares. Cooper Creek Ptnrs Mgmt Lc invested in 130,000 shares. Amp Invsts Limited owns 0.02% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 105,858 shares. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Llc invested in 312,660 shares. Stephens Ar owns 0.12% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 173,036 shares. Bancshares Of The West owns 0.05% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 14,202 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 8,453 shares. Allstate owns 10,342 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bright Rock Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.47% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 4,598 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $188.92 million for 10.47 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.15% negative EPS growth.