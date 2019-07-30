Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has Raised Its Position by $979,195; Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Shareholder Midas Management Has Lowered Position

Midas Management Corp decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) by 61.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp sold 8,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 14,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $480.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $137.38. About 236 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 23.72% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 21/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought 9,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,150 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77 million, up from 116,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $368.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $115.35. About 375,475 shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL BRL COULD REACH 3.65/USD BY ELECTION: JPMORGAN; 09/05/2018 – GENMAB GEN.CO : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 1250 FROM DKK 1215; 15/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan Said to Consider Spinning Out Quorum Blockchain Unit; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS EXECUTIVE COMP PLAN APPROVED WITH 93% IN SUPPORT; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: JPMorgan’s air rights transaction stirs controversy; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Sprint Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY – ON MAY 18 ENTERED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BARCLAYS CAPITAL, BNY MELLON CAPITAL MARKETS AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES; 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SPEAKS AT INFRASTRUCTURE PANEL: LIVE

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15M and $234.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 11,800 shares to 43,800 shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams (NYSE:WSM) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.02% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Co reported 1,795 shares. Kistler owns 38 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Midas Management Corp has invested 0.32% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Metropolitan Life Ins Com Ny reported 9,839 shares stake. Fenimore Asset Mgmt Inc holds 79,613 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Akre Cap Lc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Alliancebernstein LP owns 3,313 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 4,200 are held by Strs Ohio. Northern Tru owns 44,713 shares. Moreover, First Trust Advsrs LP has 0% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Amica Retiree Medical Trust reported 0.61% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Charles Schwab Investment has 18,655 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 359 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. Shares for $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peak Asset Limited Liability accumulated 69,780 shares. Strategic Financial Svcs Incorporated reported 1.15% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cidel Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 5,465 shares. The California-based Spectrum Asset Mgmt Incorporated (Nb Ca) has invested 0.97% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 69,225 were reported by Griffin Asset Mgmt. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company reported 4.26 million shares. Jaffetilchin Ltd Llc reported 16,543 shares. Pinnacle Assoc, a New York-based fund reported 444,215 shares. Cullinan Assoc invested 1.04% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Diamond Hill Mgmt has 1.6% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.87 million shares. Laurion Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 3,986 shares. Hbk Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 20,283 shares in its portfolio. Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 2.3% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 32,558 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De owns 6,108 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bessemer Secs Lc has 0.26% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 7,685 shares.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $43.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp New (NYSE:USB) by 21,941 shares to 105,589 shares, valued at $5.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Financial Select Sector Etf (XLF) by 16,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,686 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).