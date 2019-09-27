Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake Has Lifted by Tnb Financial; Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Trimmed Position in Loews Corp. (L) by $26.18 Million

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 344.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 68,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 88,169 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.86 million, up from 19,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 9.83 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan submits application for majority-owned China securities business; 20/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 08/05/2018 – 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Dimon lays out 100-year China vision with trade spat on horizon- Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – DASSAULT SYSTEMES DAST.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 115 FROM EUR 108; 17/04/2018 – SMS ASSIST NAMES BECKY LOWE AS NEW CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: JPMorgan $Benchmark; 6NC5, 6NC5 FRN, 11NC10; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Glassman Says Markets Are Scared From Trade Wars of the Past (Video); 23/03/2018 – GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LTD GOGL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11.5 FROM $11; 04/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ECONOMIST JAMES GLASSMAN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Loews Corp. (L) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 484,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The hedge fund held 2.97 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $162.27 million, down from 3.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Loews Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $51.51. About 637,325 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Un; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority Unitholders; 14/05/2018 – Loews Quadrupled Barrick Gold Stake Ahead of Earnings Beat; 13/03/2018 – JAMES S. TISCH REPORTS 5.1 PCT STAKE IN LOEWS CORP AS OF MARCH 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Bd of Loews Corp Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 15/03/2018 – James S. Tisch Reports 5.1% Stake In Loews; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM CAPITAL RESPONDS TO LOEWS COMMENTS; 09/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY SAYS HAS ACQUIRED ASSETS OF POLYCYCLE SOLUTIONS FROM DS SERVICES; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “JP Morgan managers agreed to help prosecutors in Australian cartel case to avoid charges, court told – StreetInsider.com” on September 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Yes, Buffett Has Marijuana and Cryptocurrency Exposure – Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Does FedEx Face A Cyclical Or Structural Problem? – Benzinga” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Will Amazon Care Sink Teladoc Health, or Give It a Massive Boost? – Motley Fool” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Ways Fintech Is Set to Start Moving JPM Stock Higher – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd holds 235,716 shares or 3.78% of its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers accumulated 0.32% or 10,376 shares. Snow Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 523,092 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 7,842 shares. Harvey Investment Com stated it has 0.41% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Elkhorn Prtnrs Lp, Nebraska-based fund reported 3,000 shares. New York-based Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 1.13% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mawer Investment Mngmt Limited stated it has 3.05% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Redwood Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.75% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Godsey Gibb Associate stated it has 2,913 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Com owns 47,350 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank holds 1.52% or 95,683 shares. Hodges Cap Mngmt reported 0.39% stake. Lenox Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.07% or 2,124 shares. Cadence Savings Bank Na owns 2.36% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 54,080 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold L shares while 158 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 184.07 million shares or 1.54% less from 186.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb Advsr holds 434 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Ltd Liability Co stated it has 6,549 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 5,267 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ar Asset Management has 77,917 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 19.01M shares. Winslow Asset Management accumulated 48,300 shares. Moreover, Synovus has 0% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 1,983 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Co holds 2,767 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 37,822 were reported by Amalgamated Savings Bank. Ameritas Inv invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Victory Capital Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 52,190 shares. New York-based King Wealth has invested 0.13% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Cibc Asset stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Modera Wealth Mgmt Llc invested in 0.15% or 15,000 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L).

More notable recent Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Loews: Discounted High Yielder – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “L Brands to provide strategy update tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “L Brands looks to evolve – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Loews Corporation’s (NYSE:L) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “L Brands: Scripting A Turnaround – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.