Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Value Rose While Ami Investment Management Has Increased by $456,621 Its Holding; Cubic Asset Management Increased Its Holding in Fedex (FDX) by $344,805

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 4,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 66,138 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70 million, up from 61,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/04/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 27% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 04/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 17/05/2018 – DealBreaker: JPMorgan Places Child In Charge Of Childish Cryptocurrencies; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Spotify, Buys More Facebook; 02/05/2018 – Cable ONE to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 15/05/2018 – Despegar.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 18/05/2018 – VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC VED.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1050P FROM 1000P; 16/04/2018 – TURKEY TREASURY HIRES GOLDMAN, HSBC, JPMORGAN FOR 2028 $ BOND; 17/04/2018 – HSBC Argentina Unit Seen as Candidate For Sale: JPMorgan; 15/05/2018 – Cable One Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 1,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 32,498 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90M, up from 30,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $163.73. About 1.92M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 1 PACKAGE EXPLODED AT GROUND SORTATION FACILITY; 21/03/2018 – FEDEX COO DAVID BRONCZEK SAYS “KEY EVIDENCE” FEDEX GAVE LAW ENFORCEMENT LED TO IDENTIFICATION OF TEXAS BOMBING SUSPECT -INTERNAL MEMO; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE INC SAYS FEDEX PENSION OBLIGATION, WHICH METLIFE WILL COVER THROUGH A GROUP ANNUITY, TOTAL ABOUT $6 BILLION; 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PURCHASE OF GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT WILL BE FUNDED DIRECTLY BY ASSETS OF PENSION PLANS; 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 20/03/2018 – Global Lethbridge: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 09/04/2018 – FedEx Office Brings Same-Day Delivery Service to Oregon; 18/03/2018 – FedEx Follows Amazon Into the Robotic Future; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY NET RESULTS INCLUDE A TAX BENEFIT OF $1.53 BLN ($5.60 PER DILUTED SHARE) ATTRIBUTABLE TO TCJA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99M and $338.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3,809 shares to 81,794 shares, valued at $7.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Miller Inds Inc Tenn Com New (NYSE:MLR) by 16,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,900 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity. Another trade for 2,300 shares valued at $419,160 was made by MERINO JOHN L on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Ami Investment Management Inc, which manages about $407.66 million and $189.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Health Group (NYSE:UNH) by 1,295 shares to 4,591 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950.

