Jp Morgan Chase & Company (JPM) Holder Cypress Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $679,225; Credit Capital Investments Has Decreased Its Bank Amer (BAC) Position by $675,000

Credit Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $26.88. About 5.72M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS “CAREFULLY MANAGED CREDIT COSTS”; 14/05/2018 – Zogenix to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 11/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S PACKLES, CAVAN YANG ARE SAID TO LEAVE FIRM; 24/04/2018 – Investment News: Merrill Lynch fires Chicago star broker Bruce Lee; 28/03/2018 – BNY MELLON’S REYDA PREVIOUSLY WITH BANK OF AMERICA; 05/04/2018 – BOFA FINANCE PRICES OFFERING OF $250M NOTES DUE MAY 2023; 18/04/2018 – BAML names new head of EMEA business; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Net $6.9B; 24/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 16/03/2018 – BAML’s Brexit planning hits snag as European head resigns

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Company (JPM) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 6,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 145,736 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.75M, up from 139,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $107.92. About 971,913 shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY FIXED INCOME MARKETS REV GROWTH WAS OFFSET BY LOWER CLIENT ACTIVITY IN RATES AND CREDIT; 15/05/2018 – Millicom International Cellular: Millicom to webcast presentation by CEO Mauricio Ramos at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 16; 21/03/2018 – Saudi Grand Tour to Include Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JPMorgan; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Adjusted Overhead Ratio 56%; 08/03/2018 – Ryder CFO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS EXECUTIVE COMP PLAN APPROVED WITH 93% IN SUPPORT; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Noninterest Revenue $15.1B; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wisconsin Management Ltd Liability Corporation, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 15,750 shares. Majedie Asset Management Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 123,909 shares. 1.15M are held by Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Co. Wyoming-based Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability (Wy) has invested 0.76% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Addenda holds 0.51% or 69,098 shares. Moreover, Tradition Capital Mngmt Llc has 2.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Commonwealth Fincl Corporation Pa invested in 1.29% or 20,349 shares. Miracle Mile Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.04% or 128,265 shares in its portfolio. Papp L Roy And Assocs owns 37,329 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. First Fincl Bank Of Hutchinson owns 4,143 shares. Portland Inv Counsel Inc holds 0.21% or 4,073 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn Commerce stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 71,058 shares. Lipe And Dalton has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Opus Inv Mgmt owns 33,750 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $540.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 27,252 shares to 199,419 shares, valued at $15.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,107 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.74 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.