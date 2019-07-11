Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding Maintained by Ami Investment Management Inc; Clean Yield Group Stake in Cvs Health Com (CVS) Has Upped as Valuation Declined

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 62.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 23,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 61,869 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, up from 38,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $55.38. About 4.89M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health will begin its expansion into kidney care with a program that helps identify chronic kidney disease early; 06/03/2018 – CVS Issues $40B of Debt for Aetna Acquisition (Video); 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS NEW POLICIES WILL INCLUDE TIGHTENING VARIABILITY ALLOWED IN ORIGINAL BIOLOGICAL DRUGS; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 25/04/2018 – CVS Health Releases 11th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in West Virginia to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health To ‘BBB’; Debt Rated ‘BBB’; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 4,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,138 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70 million, up from 61,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 9.03 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/04/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL EIX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – BROADTREE RESIDENTIAL – HAS OBTAINED $100 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Announces Adjustment to Warrant Exercise Price; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s US sales to match Walmart’s within three years, JP Morgan predicts; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Exits Delta Electronics, Cuts Weg; 11/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO ENDS PRESENTATION AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 14/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Okta Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Ami Investment Management Inc, which manages about $407.66M and $189.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Int’l Group (NYSE:AIG) by 9,470 shares to 9,125 shares, valued at $393,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. On Thursday, April 18 HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 1,700 shares. 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. 5,000 shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S, worth $518,950. The insider BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304. 13,341 shares were sold by Beer Lori A, worth $1.40M on Tuesday, January 29. Scher Peter sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $247.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,574 shares to 24,361 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,113 shares, and cut its stake in Insperity Inc Com (NYSE:NSP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock. MERLO LARRY J sold 166,368 shares worth $10.73 million. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $233,080 was made by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800.

