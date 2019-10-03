Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Shareholder Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Has Lowered Holding; Cbs New (CBS) Shareholder Act Ii Management LP Raised Holding by $980,000

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc sold 843 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 13,944 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56B, down from 14,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $354.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 2.43 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 06/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to offer bank accounts; 09/05/2018 – SURVEYMONKEY INC HIRES JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N TO LEAD PREPARATIONS FOR AN INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 2017 Annual Report; 13/04/2018 – Fitch: JPM Reports Record Quarter on Higher Volatility and Interest Rates; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 15/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – U.S. banks push mortgage apps as home lending slows; 06/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Letter and the Puerto Rican Surprise (Podcast); 19/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ward Says Tariff Discussion Could be ‘Heated’ (Video)

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.49 million, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $38.28. About 521,302 shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 04/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 15/05/2018 – Dutch 1Q GDP +0.5% On Quarter – CBS; 04/04/2018 – CBS 21 News: BREAKING: Penn National snares its 4th casino license in Pennsylvani; 09/04/2018 – Hemp, Inc. Provides CBS Behind-The-Scenes Access to the Largest Hemp Processing Mill in the Western Hemisphere; 02/05/2018 – Sinclair: All of Sinclair’s ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC Affiliated Stations Removed From Sony’s PlayStation Vue Platform; 16/05/2018 – also NAI’s crt filing confirms @FoxBusiness reporting on @CBS looking to dismantle CBSboard: CBS’s latest actions “have forced NAI to consider exercising its rights.”; 14/05/2018 – CBS – DIVIDEND, IF ISSUED, WOULD DILUTE NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS’ VOTING INTEREST FROM ABOUT 79% TO 17%; 06/03/2018 – CBS COO WON’T BE DISCUSSING POTENTIAL VIACOM COMBINATION; 19/05/2018 – Review & Preview Follow-Up — A Return Visit to Earlier Stories: Without Viacom, CBS Could Soar — Barron’s; 29/03/2018 – Medical Marijuana, Inc. Flagship Product Real Scientific Hemp Oil™ Featured on CBS’ The Doctors

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 11.46 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

