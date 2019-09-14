Jp Morgan Chase & Company (JPM) Market Valuation Rose While Cypress Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $8.83 Million; Brooks Automation (BRKS) Market Value Rose While Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Lowered Its Holding by $392,768

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS) by 50.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 10,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% . The institutional investor held 9,942 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $385,000, down from 20,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Brooks Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $38.3. About 497,316 shares traded or 6.23% up from the average. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 28.43% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES BIOSPECIMAN BUY ADDING TO ADJ EARNINGS; 07/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces 2018 Analyst and Investor Day; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF TEC-SEM GROUP AG; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION 2Q REV. $207M, EST. $199.5M; 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – ACQUIRED BIOSPECIMAN CORPORATION, A CANADIAN PROVIDER OF STORAGE SERVICES FOR BIOLOGICAL SAMPLE MATERIALS; 14/03/2018 Brooks Automation Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q Rev $215M-$225M; 15/05/2018 – D F Dent & Company Buys New 2.6% Position in Brooks Automation; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Rev $207.3M; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q Adj EPS 40c-Adj EPS 46c

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Company (JPM) by 97.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 142,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 3,322 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $206,000, down from 145,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $384.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 15.28 million shares traded or 30.08% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/05/2018 – Windstream Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – ET Energyworld: Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO; 24/05/2018 – MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS JOINT BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS, J.P. MORGAN, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $1.165B; 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 03/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 10/05/2018 – Sanofi Target Resumed at EUR72 by JPMorgan Cazenove; 11/05/2018 – EXPERIAN PLC EXPN.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1900P FROM 1785P; 30/04/2018 – Galaxy Lithium hires JPMorgan for Argentina project review

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Management Pro Inc owns 2,386 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Kepos LP has 173,150 shares for 1.97% of their portfolio. Torray Ltd Liability Com reported 1.2% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 10,257 are owned by Asset Management Inc. Alta Capital Mgmt Lc has 40,793 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Garde Capital reported 2,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Grassi Invest Management reported 135,849 shares stake. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Management Ltd owns 639,573 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Strategic Financial Incorporated invested 1.2% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.47% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Alleghany Corp De owns 975,235 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems, Arizona-based fund reported 670,685 shares. Thompson Inv Mngmt Inc reported 90,820 shares. Staley Advisers accumulated 467,026 shares. Security National has invested 1.65% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dimon warns on interest income – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon: Potential For Zero Rates ‘Obviously’ A Concern – Benzinga” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $297.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 229,295 shares to 231,425 shares, valued at $8.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 82,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,341 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.42 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Manufacturing Machinery Industry Outlook: Prospects Gloomy – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Automation Gaining Momentum: 5 Robotics Stocks in Focus – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Brooks Automation, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:BRKS) Returns Compare To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Brooks Automation, Inc’s Shares Popped 31% Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Brooks Automation (BRKS) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 14 investors sold BRKS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 0.87% less from 72.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 22,773 were accumulated by Voloridge Investment Mngmt Limited Co. California Employees Retirement System has 132,565 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc accumulated 17,095 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 6,424 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.11% or 16,000 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Inc reported 229,777 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 38,651 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). M&T Financial Bank Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 10,644 shares. Df Dent & stated it has 3.50 million shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 79,062 shares. Prudential Fin Incorporated holds 125,636 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 121 shares. Brinker Cap owns 22,786 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Jefferies Group Limited Liability invested in 0% or 5,685 shares.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $24.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 11,369 shares to 527,201 shares, valued at $29.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IUSG) by 29,453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 347,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW).