Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Cut Its Stake; Boeing Co/The (BA) Shareholder Roanoke Asset Management Decreased Its Holding as Share Value Declined

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 1,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 27,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39M, down from 28,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.36 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/04/2018 – Boeing Nears Deal to Buy Aerospace-Parts Specialist KLX; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT TO BUY 20 B737-8, 10 B737-10 FROM BOEING; 06/04/2018 – BOEING: ORDER IS VALUED AT $12B; 13/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N COMMERCIAL DIVISION CEO SAYS STUDYING OPTIONS FOR FURTHER INCREASE IN PRODUCTION OF 737 JET; 15/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Fortem Technologies, Creator of Radar Systems for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles; 08/05/2018 – Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet Ready for Charter; 15/05/2018 – AIRBUS CALLS FOR NEGOTIATED SETTLEMENT TO WTO AIRCRAFT SUBSIDY ROW; 06/03/2018 – Ryanair to use “pretty much all” of Boeing 737 buying options; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q EPS $4.15; 03/05/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE IN TALKS TO POSSIBLY RE-ENGINE BOEING B-52 BOMBER

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 71.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 715,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 283,568 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.71 million, down from 998,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63 million shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/05/2018 – MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC MNTA.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $18; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN APPOINTS MARK LEUNG AS CHINA CEO; 05/03/2018 – Amazon reportedly looks to offer checking accounts for customers via JP Morgan, other banks; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan applies to re-enter China securities market; 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 13/04/2018 – Dow drops 100 points, led by JP Morgan and Wells Fargo; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Frenkel Says Trade Tensions Are Curbing Investment (Video); 07/05/2018 – The New Home Company to Webcast Its Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference; 23/05/2018 – JP MORGAN PUSHES BACK ECB RATE HIKE EXPECTATIONS TO JUNE 2019 FROM MARCH 2019 AFTER EURO AREA PMI FALLS

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. The insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00M. Shares for $1.40M were sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. Petno Douglas B also sold $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of stock. 18,679 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $1.96 million were sold by Scher Peter.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Circle has invested 0.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 25,653 are owned by Cap Sarl. King Wealth has invested 1.96% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Grisanti Cap Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 685 shares. 11,869 were reported by Horizon Invs Llc. Parsons Inc Ri holds 1.62% or 145,861 shares in its portfolio. Cutter And Comm Brokerage Inc holds 10,751 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot And Inc Ma owns 54,691 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Asset Management owns 208,350 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.5% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tuttle Tactical owns 0.09% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4,447 shares. Paragon Capital Management Limited reported 0.34% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 0.62% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 28,483 shares. Btc Cap Mngmt has invested 1.64% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Brave Warrior Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 10.52% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.07 million shares.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28 billion and $891.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 145,911 shares to 373,539 shares, valued at $12.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cloudera Inc by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Novagold Resources (NYSEMKT:NG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Prtn holds 0.49% or 973,925 shares. Pure Advsrs owns 0.32% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,387 shares. Cannell Peter B And Inc invested 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 6,965 are held by Goelzer Invest Mgmt Inc. Asset Mngmt stated it has 36,810 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Westwood Holdings Group Inc reported 168,377 shares stake. Wade G W invested in 42,529 shares or 1.53% of the stock. Jones Financial Lllp holds 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,784 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gru Limited Liability has invested 0.4% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Eastern Bank stated it has 9,127 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Crossvault Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 27,550 shares or 5.42% of the stock. Philadelphia Tru stated it has 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Dc invested in 3,524 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Moreover, Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0.43% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Captrust Advsr holds 28,378 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of stock or 2,916 shares. Shares for $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. Shares for $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. The insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M.