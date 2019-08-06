Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position Has Increased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp; Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Shareholder Blackstone Group LP Increased Its Stake by $2.56 Million as Stock Value Declined

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79 million, up from 5.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $34.66. About 1.28M shares traded or 31.85% up from the average. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought 9,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 126,150 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, up from 116,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $109.57. About 13.57M shares traded or 19.57% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 08/03/2018 – Ryder CFO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms 8 J.P. Morgan Chase Comm’l Mtg Sec Tr 2015-UES Rtgs; 26/03/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan names Roddy global co-head of diversified industrials; 09/04/2018 – MOVES- BNY Mellon, Brown Advisory, Perella Weinberg; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 10/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 07/03/2018 – FRAPORT FRAG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 96 EUROS FROM 95 EUROS; 17/04/2018 – JPMORGAN STAKE IN NORWEGIAN DROPS TO 4.49% AFTER SHARE ISSUE; 05/03/2018 – Amazon reportedly looks to offer checking accounts for customers via JP Morgan, other banks

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $43.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Large Cap Etf (VV) by 419,288 shares to 15.21 million shares, valued at $1.97 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 66,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.78 million shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Dividend (SDY).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rench Wealth Mngmt has 48,371 shares. Insight 2811 stated it has 2,750 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corporation holds 0.02% or 44,670 shares in its portfolio. Lincluden Ltd holds 0.49% or 50,556 shares in its portfolio. Hedeker Wealth Limited Co holds 3.06% or 39,054 shares in its portfolio. Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora holds 2.6% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 71,671 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 1.08% or 1.18 million shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw Inc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Community Financial Services Grp Inc Llc reported 2,418 shares. Westwood Management Il stated it has 6,360 shares. Pennsylvania-based Cs Mckee Limited Partnership has invested 3.11% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Strategy Asset Managers Limited holds 2.74% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 120,519 shares. The New York-based Allen Hldgs Inc has invested 0.5% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Elm Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.31% or 4,330 shares. Pure holds 2,410 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advsr invested in 193,367 shares or 2.02% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 46,872 shares. Prudential Incorporated accumulated 235,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). The Florida-based Raymond James And Associates has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 15,900 were accumulated by Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Prudential Public Lc owns 8,500 shares. Round Table Limited Liability Co stated it has 9,500 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Naples Advsr Lc reported 32,072 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Com reported 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability reported 5,000 shares stake. Comerica Bankshares has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Quantbot Technologies LP invested in 3,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.11% or 738,189 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 40.00M shares to 179.95 million shares, valued at $4.38B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tpg Re Fin Tr Inc by 54,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,217 shares, and cut its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN).