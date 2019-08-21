Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Philadelphia Trust Company Cut Its Stake by $3.13 Million; Black Creek Investment Management Has Boosted Position in Morningstar (MORN) by $315,000 as Market Value Rose

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Morningstar Inc (MORN) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.93% . The institutional investor held 13,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Morningstar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $156.35. About 68,763 shares traded. Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) has risen 14.26% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MORN News: 10/05/2018 – AINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY LTD AGI.AX : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A 1.70 FROM A$2.30; 25/04/2018 – Morningstar 1Q Rev $243.5M; 04/04/2018 – Morningstar: CBS makes an offer for Viacom — below its $12.5 billion market value; 26/03/2018 – Morningstar Reports U.S. Mutual Fund and ETF Asset Flows for February 2018; 15/05/2018 – TRADE ME GROUP LTD : MORNINGSTAR LIFTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$4.20 FROM A$3.88; RATING HOLD; 18/05/2018 – INFRATIL LTD IFT.NZ : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO NZ$3.1 FROM NZ$3.0; RATING HOLD; 12/04/2018 – Morningstar: GE Explores Hybrid Deals, Spinoffs in Strategic Review; 22/03/2018 – Morningstar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Morningstar: Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 3rd Update; 01/05/2018 – Morningstar Launches Portfolio Carbon Risk Score to Help Investors Evaluate Funds’ Carbon-Risk Exposure

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 51.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 31,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 28,716 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, down from 59,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $107.31. About 8.37 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/03/2018 – GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKS: JP MORGAN SAYS MIFID UNBUNDLING COULD REDUCE RESEARCH REVENUE POOL BY ABOUT 30% FOR THE INDUSTRY WITH POTENTIAL DOWNSIDE RISK,; 25/04/2018 – ALKEN HIRES VALLEE FROM JPMORGAN TO EXPAND INTO FIXED INCOME; 09/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 3000P FROM 2950P; 24/04/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Below 50D-MA; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – ON MARCH 23, ENTERED INTO RESIGNATION & APPOINTMENT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS RESIGNING ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT; 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 05/04/2018 – JP Morgan’s Dimon says market may be underestimating chance that Fed will have to act more quickly; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan International Equity Adds Glaxo, Cuts Sanofi; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 08/05/2018 – Hovnanian Enterprises’ Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Co Na owns 1.54 million shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd invested in 83,288 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd reported 1.28% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). North Star Invest reported 2.99% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hilton Cap Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 5,466 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd reported 0.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Utd Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Llc holds 0.53% or 748,921 shares. Enterprise Services holds 0.97% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 44,014 shares. Coe Capital Management Limited Com holds 2.94% or 24,993 shares in its portfolio. Duff Phelps Mgmt reported 0.05% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Contravisory Invest Mngmt reported 349 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com holds 2.77% or 2.98M shares. Mufg Americas reported 631,487 shares. Ejf Ltd Company holds 2,000 shares. 44,856 were reported by Seabridge Invest Advsr Limited Co.

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ibm Corporation (NYSE:IBM) by 8,837 shares to 13,374 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 35,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,936 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Another ex-JPMorgan trader pleads guilty to ‘spoofing’ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “JPMorgan Chase Closes InstaMed Acquisition – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “4 Ways To Use Your Credit Rewards – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “The market has a technical problem, making it ‘vulnerable’ to a rapid sell-off, JP Morgan says – CNBC” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.04 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97 billion and $2.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Now Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 127,000 shares to 1.81M shares, valued at $25.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN) by 43,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.54M shares, and cut its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).