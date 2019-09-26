Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Value Rose While Brighton Jones Has Decreased Its Position; Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Lowered Its Position in Chevron New (CVX) by $3.01 Million

Brighton Jones Llc decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc sold 8,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 24,727 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77 million, down from 33,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $377.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $118. About 8.94 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.22 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.24 PCT AT FEBRUARY END; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $118; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3 Certs Prlm Rtgs; 14/05/2018 – Cinemark Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – A trade war between the U.S. and China represents the greatest threat to the world economy, the chairman of J.P. Morgan Chase International said on Friday; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO LAKE SEES EQUITY-TRADING STRENGTH CONTINUING; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP PSXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Dimon lays out 100-year China vision with trade spat on horizon- Bloomberg

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 35.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 24,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 43,480 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.41M, down from 67,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $123.51. About 3.51M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS; 08/03/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras to start binding phase to sell Africa unit; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – NOVVI LLC AND CHEVRON ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY DEVELOP AND BRING TO MARKET NOVEL RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 30/05/2018 – Chevron Reports Strong Performance at Annual Stockholders Meeting; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/24/2018 03:49 PM; 05/03/2018 – Financial Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 04/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $128.5; 26/03/2018 – Chevron’s Venezuela oilfields operating normally -executive; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S TENGIZCHEVROIL PLANS TO CUT OIL OUTPUT AT ITS TENGIZ OILFIELD BY 500,000 T IN AUG AND BY 380,000 T IN OCT DUE TO PLANNED MAINTENANCE -ENERGY MINISTRY; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.19 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dimon warns on interest income – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “JP Morgan Stockâ€™s Recent Strength Doesnâ€™t Look Sustainable – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: What’s Next For Stocks? – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Mid-Market Banks Powering Advancements In Healthcare – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $857.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 24,370 shares to 561,914 shares, valued at $75.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Alerian Mlp Etn (AMJ) by 147,732 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.62 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Etf (ACWI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 127,378 shares. The New York-based Independent Investors has invested 2.66% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Country Trust Natl Bank invested 2.45% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wedgewood Invsts Pa reported 0.51% stake. Cove Street Limited Liability owns 69,434 shares. Ally Finance Inc invested in 1.5% or 78,000 shares. Hanson Mcclain has 8,115 shares. Fil Limited owns 4.47M shares. Becker Cap Mgmt reported 2.73% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Raub Brock Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.05% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Meeder Asset holds 1.04% or 133,744 shares in its portfolio. Hyman Charles D reported 1.5% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). West Family Invs holds 0.13% or 4,700 shares in its portfolio. Markston Intll Lc owns 153,110 shares or 1.99% of their US portfolio. Portland Glob Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 5,734 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron Will Not Remain Flat For Another 7 Years – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Consider Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Should U.S. Oil Investors Be Concerned About Declining Rig Count Numbers? – The Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Chevron (CVX) NDR Focused On Metrics To Expand Investor Base – Cowen – StreetInsider.com” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 16.34 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt stated it has 99,173 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Reik & Comm Ltd Company has 0.61% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). America First Invest Limited Liability Com reported 4,757 shares. Jfs Wealth has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Glenview Natl Bank Tru Dept holds 2.76% or 53,390 shares. Montgomery Mgmt accumulated 72,204 shares. Hemenway Trust invested 1.82% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Catalyst Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Mcmillion has 35,505 shares for 2.33% of their portfolio. 100,000 were accumulated by Pacific Heights Asset Management Lc. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 61,400 shares. Savings Bank Of Stockton has 26,203 shares. Cambridge Tru invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested 0% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 2.06M shares.