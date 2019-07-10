Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Holder Blue Edge Capital Cut Its Stake by $420.24 Million as Stock Price Rose; Beacon Financial Group Increased Cvs Caremark (CVS) Stake by $2.65 Million

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 30.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 4,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,482 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $955.81M, down from 13,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 9.03 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 22/05/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: the health care joint venture announced by Berkshire Hathaway, Amazon, and JPMorgan Chase in January is; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan – Global Healthcare Adds Merck & Co, Cuts Bayer; 15/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Intrepid European Adds Erste, Exits Vivendi; 29/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana; 03/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corporation (CVS) by 40.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 50,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 174,717 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42 million, up from 124,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $55.38. About 4.89 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY CVS HEALTH; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conferen; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Expects CVS Will Pay Down Debt, Resulting in Leverage Improving to Low-4x Area Within One Year of Closing; 02/05/2018 – CVS: Moving Forward on Regulatory, Integration Planning Fronts on Aetna Deal; 04/04/2018 – Berger & Montague, P.C.: False Claims Act Case Against Caremark (CVS Health) Unsealed; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Launches Comprehensive Program to Help Patients Save Money on Medications; 13/04/2018 – CVS Hires Doctor From Health Startup in Sign of Medical Ambition; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal, Suspends Buyback Plan

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03M and $263.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alps Alerian Mlp (AMLP) by 9,078 shares to 233,619 shares, valued at $2.34 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Emerging Market (VWO) by 56,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 382,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Usa Esg.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.28B for 11.08 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nestle S A Spon Adr (NSRGY) by 16,621 shares to 16,426 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares by 161,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,173 shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Com (NYSE:MMP).