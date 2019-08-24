Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Origin Asset Management Llp Decreased Stake by $969,600; Auto Data Processing (ADP) Market Value Rose While Northstar Investment Advisors Trimmed Holding

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Auto Data Processing (ADP) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 99,435 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.88M, down from 105,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Auto Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $164.8. About 1.19M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report Details (Table); 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 5.7%; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Worldwide New Business Bookings Rose 9%; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 5.2%; 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F; 19/04/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 42.8K Jobs in March(Table); 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES (+11.9%), MIDDLE EAST (+4.0%), AFRICA (+1.5%) AND ASIA-PACIFIC (+1.2%) WERE UP; 17/05/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 30.2K Jobs in April (Table); 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 7.2 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 169,040 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.11 million, down from 178,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.17M shares traded or 23.07% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – Alarm.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – New Relic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Corporate Investment Bank Rev $10.48B; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 09/05/2018 – Sprint President & CFO Michel Combes to Speak May 16 at 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Con; 03/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global March Manufacturing PMI: Summary; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Adjusted Overhead Ratio 56%; 18/05/2018 – US companies from JPMorgan Chase to eBay have come under fire from shareholder groups for trying to neuter a campaign to strengthen investor oversight of management; 06/03/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79 million and $538.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,667 shares to 2,826 shares, valued at $5.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 12,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 10.91 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 68,500 shares to 205,500 shares, valued at $14.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 19,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.