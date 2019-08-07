Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Becker Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake by $755,682; As United States Stl New (X) Stock Price Declined, Holder Msdc Management LP Lowered Position

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 7,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 702,774 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.14M, up from 695,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $353.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $110.43. About 9.47M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon: Businesses Performing Well Across The Board; 09/05/2018 – SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead IPO; 19/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N – COMMITTING $4.5 BLN FOR REGIONAL HOME AND SMALL BUSINESS LENDING AND AFFORDABLE RENTAL HOUSING; 14/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – POLYUS PAO PLZL.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5654 ROUBLES FROM 5472 ROUBLES; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS “COMMERCIAL BANKING CONTINUED TO SEE REVENUE GROWTH DRIVEN BY RATES AND GOOD CAPITAL MARKETS FLOWS” IN QTR; 22/03/2018 – Jess In Texas: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon took home more than $141 million in 2017 after calculating the actual realized; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Altice USA To Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan working on potential spin-off of main blockchain project

Msdc Management Lp decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (X) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp sold 64,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.57% . The hedge fund held 838,385 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.34M, down from 902,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.57. About 15.26 million shares traded or 23.29% up from the average. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 09/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES U.S. STEEL’S IDR TO ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO PO; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Cites Trumps Plans for Steel Tariffs; 05/03/2018 – United States Steel: Glenda G. McNeal Won’t Stand for Re-election to Board at April 24 Meeting; 26/04/2018 – US Steel 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 13/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL-TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO FUND TENDER OFFER FOR, OR REDEMPTION OF, 8.375% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2021; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Steel Slides As It Warns of Market Uncertainty Following Tariffs — Earnings Review; 02/04/2018 – U. S. Steel In Pact With State and Federal Govt to Resolve Matters at Midwest Plant; 01/05/2018 – United States Steel Highlights Commitment to Sustainability in New Report; 12/03/2018 – In a Perfect Trump World, U.S. Steel Could Double Under Tariffs; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Sags as Earnings Guidance Tempers Tariff Exuberance

