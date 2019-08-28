Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Ami Investment Management Has Raised Its Stake by $456,621; As Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) Share Price Declined, Cardinal Capital Management Trimmed by $26.18 Million Its Stake

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 4,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 66,138 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70M, up from 61,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $107.11. About 5.40M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Says Crandall Bowles to Retire From Board in May; 06/03/2018 – CARDLYTICS INC CDLX.O : JP MORGAN INITIATES WITH OVERWEIGHT, $23 TARGET PRICE; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS BEEN OUTPACING INDUSTRY ON CONSUMER DEPOSIT GROWTH WHILE ATTRACTING SIGNIFICANT NET NEW MONEY AND GROWING CLIENT INVESTMENT ASSETS; 25/04/2018 – ALKEN HIRES VALLEE FROM JPMORGAN TO EXPAND INTO FIXED INCOME; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan to take majority stake China JV; 23/05/2018 – JP MORGAN ALSO LOWERS SECOND QUARTER EURO ZONE GROWTH FORECAST TO 2.5 PERCENT FROM 3 PERCENT; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 28/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ebrahim Not Surprised by Pullback in Oil Prices (Video); 10/04/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP BKH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 08/05/2018 – WWE®’s George Barrios to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Investor Conference

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) by 39.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 671,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.04 million, down from 1.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Silicon Motion Technology Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $31.82. About 65,039 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 2Q Rev $134.3M-$140.8M; 16/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Capella Education, Access National, Randgold Resources, Diodes, Silicon Motion Technolo; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q EPS 64c; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Revenue Near Midpoint of $127 Million-$132 Million Range; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan’s Silicon Motion turns to China and 5G for future growth; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Gross Margin in Upper Half of 46.5%-48.5% Guidance Range; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71C, EST. 69C; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION PRELIM 1Q ADJ. GROSS MARGIN IN UPPER HALF VIEW; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION REPORTS PRELIMINARY 1Q REV. NEAR MID OF VIEW

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 71,314 shares to 827,456 shares, valued at $63.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 50,333 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Cbiz Inc (NYSE:CBZ).

Ami Investment Management Inc, which manages about $407.66 million and $189.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Int’l Group (NYSE:AIG) by 9,470 shares to 9,125 shares, valued at $393,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Inv Mgmt Incorporated has invested 1.13% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Grassi Investment, California-based fund reported 138,803 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs Inc holds 8,421 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Stoneridge Invest Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.67% or 89,583 shares. Cornerstone Advisors invested in 0.09% or 12,000 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Company, a Delaware-based fund reported 71,844 shares. Iat Reinsurance Limited, New York-based fund reported 5,655 shares. Scotia Cap reported 1.3% stake. Eagle Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 19,897 shares. 24.89 million were reported by Capital Research Glob Investors. Wellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.29% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Argyle Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 1.74% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Contravisory Mgmt has 0.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 349 shares. 799,695 were accumulated by Cap Guardian. Lord Abbett And Comm Lc owns 3.00M shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio.

