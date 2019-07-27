Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Matthew 25 Management Trimmed Position; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shares Rose, Brown Advisory Securities Has Upped by $3.48 Million Its Stake

Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 48.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 34,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,006 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.73 million, up from 71,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63M shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Apptio Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – DowDuPont to Participate in J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference 2018; 09/04/2018 – TPI Completes Debt Refinancing with a New $150 million, 5-Year Revolving Credit Facility; 08/05/2018 – JPMorgan Signs Deal With Cardlytics to Use Customer Data on App; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan profit jumps 35 percent; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1900 FROM $1650; 09/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Peters Sees Chance Oil Will Stay Around $70 All Year (Video); 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan submits application for majority-owned China securities business

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 18.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.72M, down from 215,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63 million shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN SEEKS MAJORITY STAKE IN CHINA FUND MANAGEMENT JV; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 17/05/2018 – Trade may be causing jitters but something else is a greater risk to market: JP Morgan; 14/05/2018 – ForeScout Technologies at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – MOVES- JP Morgan, Majedie Asset, PineBridge Investments; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 19/04/2018 – Ex-JPMorgan Executive Named President of Cerberus (Video); 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon’s health venture with Berkshire and JPM is scouting CEOs – CNBC; 15/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Kushner, CIM to get $600 mln JPMorgan loan to build Brooklyn residential tower- Bloomberg

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26M and $267.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc. by 15,000 shares to 145,000 shares, valued at $5.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 144,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. 13,341 shares were sold by Beer Lori A, worth $1.40 million on Tuesday, January 29. On Tuesday, January 29 Scher Peter sold $1.96 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 18,679 shares. Another trade for 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 was sold by Friedman Stacey. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of stock. On Tuesday, January 29 Petno Douglas B sold $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 11,659 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 0.08% stake. 108,460 were reported by Washington Tru Comml Bank. New England Private Wealth Lc reported 36,048 shares. Snow Lp owns 560,212 shares. Alta Capital Limited Com stated it has 0.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tradewinds reported 0.09% stake. 187,332 are held by Guardian Cap Limited Partnership. Halsey Assocs Ct has invested 0.68% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mariner Limited Com has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd has invested 0.2% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tci Wealth Advisors reported 31,690 shares. First Interstate Fincl Bank has invested 2.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). New Vernon Investment Mngmt Limited Liability invested 1.03% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). James Inv invested in 1.76% or 265,532 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability holds 16,565 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “US Attorney Eyes Possible Forfeiture Of Cocaine Container Ship – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “JP Morgan Ship Seized With Over $1 Billion in Cocaine on Board – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60M and $425.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 10,267 shares to 9,281 shares, valued at $433,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 38,079 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,993 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).