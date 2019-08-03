Jp Morgan Chase& Co (JPM) Stock Value Rose While Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Boosted Holding; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Reilly Financial Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc sold 16,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 20,197 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, down from 37,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 18.49M shares traded or 78.55% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS EXXON MOBIL AMONG COMPANIES IN THE LIST AFFECTED BY HALOGENATED BUTYL RUBBER MOVE; 04/04/2018 – IRAQ OIL MINISTRY SAYS STILL IN DISCUSSION WITH EXXON ABOUT SOUTHERN OILFIELDS PROJECT; 07/03/2018 – Turkey says has information that Exxon ship heading for east Mediterranean; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023; 29/03/2018 – JUDGE SAYS EXXON’S CLAIMS THAT ATTORNEYS GENERAL ARE PURSUING BAD FAITH PROBES IN ORDER TO VIOLATE ITS CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS ARE ‘IMPLAUSIBLE’; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CEO DARREN WOODS SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS FIRST BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY EXXON AND QPI IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Misses Full Benefit of Crude Rally on Production Blunder; 24/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH CEO SAYS WOULD DE DELIGHTED IF IT CAN AGREE WITH EXXON MOBIL ON SHALE GAS COOPERATION ”AND MORE”; 27/04/2018 – The Incredible Shrinking Exxon — Heard on the Street

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase& Co (JPM) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 12,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 218,312 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.10 million, up from 205,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase& Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – JPMorgan Stands by EM Debt as Dollar’s Rise Is No Reason to Sell; 08/03/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 08/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank denies planning to cut U.S. workforce by 20 pct; 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S KOJIMA TO HEAD JAPAN CASH MANAGEMENT; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Elects Mellody Hobson to Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SEC.PLC – FORM 8.5 (EPT/Rl)- KLEPIERRE SA; 15/05/2018 – BPER EMII.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 5.8 FROM EUR 5.3; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 23/05/2018 – GE May Have To Cut Its Dividend Further To Raise Capital: JPMorgan

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, February 5.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $825.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 7,515 shares to 170,202 shares, valued at $30.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 53,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 352,750 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Crystal Rock Mgmt has invested 4.95% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, First In has 0.92% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Highlander Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.94% or 14,949 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 21,027 shares. Gfs Advsr Lc reported 16,865 shares. Ww Invsts invested 1.88% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Principal Gp has invested 0.75% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Stevens First Principles Investment holds 0% or 56 shares. Associated Banc stated it has 391,130 shares or 2.28% of all its holdings. Alexandria Cap Ltd Llc holds 1.28% or 87,321 shares. Perkins Coie Company has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Utd Fire Group stated it has 57,736 shares or 2.17% of all its holdings. Peak Asset holds 2.4% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 69,780 shares. Crawford Counsel stated it has 31,137 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Pa holds 434,485 shares or 3.73% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Gyroscope Cap Management Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.53% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Roffman Miller Assocs Pa stated it has 1.99% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Private Wealth Prtnrs Lc stated it has 6,504 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsrs invested in 51,633 shares. Private Wealth Advsrs reported 45,782 shares. Envestnet Asset Management reported 1.58 million shares. Cordasco Fincl stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Altavista Wealth Mngmt holds 58,531 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 154,734 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru has 8,915 shares. Moreover, Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Co has 2.06% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Tx stated it has 1.41% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

