Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Holder Salem Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $522,675; As Darling Ingredients (DAR) Share Price Declined, Valueact Holdings LP Increased Stake by $20.21 Million

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 21.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 5,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 29,789 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, up from 24,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $364.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $116.87. About 12.45 million shares traded or 7.93% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/03/2018 – JP MORGAN COMMENTS ON SOUTH AFRICAN EXPANSION IN STATEMENT; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN: CONTRACT TO IMPLEMENT BLACK KNIGHT LOANSPHERE EMPOWER; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon: Remain Optimistic About Positive Impact of U.S. Tax Reform; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan reports better-than-expected quarterly profit; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN – FOR 2017, RATIO OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF CEO TO MEDIAN ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF ALL EMPLOYEES WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 364 TO 1; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECTS FY2018 FIRMWIDE NET INTEREST INCOME TO BE $54 BLN – $55 BLN; 17/04/2018 – JPMORGAN STAKE IN NORWEGIAN DROPS TO 4.49% AFTER SHARE ISSUE; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Expands Beta Strategies Team with Hire of Alistair Lowe; 05/04/2018 – ETF Daily News: $TBT JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said many people underestimate the possibility of higher inflation and

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 533.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 962,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The hedge fund held 1.14 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.74 million, up from 180,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.11 billion market cap company. It closed at $19.2 lastly. It is up 2.06% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC – ACQUIRED SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF KRUGER COMMODITIES, INC; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Sells its Terra Renewal Services Platform to American Residuals Group, LLC; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS ITS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS GROUP, LLC; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Presenting at Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF €515; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – TRANSACTION PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN IN CASH; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients 1Q EPS 58c; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q EPS 58C, EST. 28C; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75 billion and $9.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (NYSE:HE) by 81,548 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $58.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

