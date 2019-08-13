Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Beacon Financial Group Increased Position; As Constellation Brands (STZ) Market Value Declined, Senator Investment Group LP Lowered Holding

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 7,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 45,193 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, up from 37,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $351.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $109.97. About 5.66 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises JP Morgan Chase Mortgage Op Assessment Ranking; 07/05/2018 – Regeneron at J.P. Morgan Spring Biotech Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trump’s tariffs prompting some U.S. fund managers to look overseas; 20/04/2018 – Trade war ‘extremely dangerous’ for global economy: JP Morgan’s Jacob Frenkel; 09/05/2018 – The New York Times Company to Webcast its Presentation at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Lake Says Bank `Open-Minded’ on Crypto: TOPLive; 16/05/2018 – Web.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Average Core Loan Growth 6%-7%, Excluding CIB Loans; 05/03/2018 – ET Energyworld: Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO; 27/03/2018 – Broadtree Residential, Inc. Secures $100 Million Revolving Line of Credit with JPMorgan Chase

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 57.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp sold 783,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 575,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.82 million, down from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $196.74. About 419,738 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 22/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Promotes Jim Sabia to Newly Created Role of Chief Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $100 MLN; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 09/03/2018 – URTHECAST – CONTINUED TO ADVANCE FINANCING NEGOTIATIONS WITH SELECTED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO CLOSE ANNOUNCED FINANCING FOR URTHEDAILY CONSTELLATION; 09/04/2018 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals Announces $100 Million Financing; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CFO DAVID KLEIN COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 27/03/2018 – FinancialForce Positioned as Innovative Services-Based Cloud Finance Vendor in New Report by Constellation Research; 08/03/2018 – Seven Infor Solutions Named on the Constellation ShortList™ Portfolio

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canandaigua Bancorp & invested 1.55% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Tower Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) reported 5,543 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 0.24% or 2.08M shares. Hallmark Capital Mgmt has 0.07% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 0.03% or 101,294 shares. Moreover, Wellington Management Llp has 0.08% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Meeder Asset Management accumulated 6 shares or 0% of the stock. Cibc Asset Management accumulated 0.02% or 20,996 shares. Rech Glob Invsts owns 0.07% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 1.28M shares. Miller Investment Mgmt LP has invested 0.28% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). U S Glob Investors Inc accumulated 2,342 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Kensico Cap Mgmt owns 4.21 million shares for 14.53% of their portfolio. Andra Ap holds 21,900 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, down 8.36% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $504.32M for 18.70 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.00% EPS growth.

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90 billion and $4.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 240,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $57.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptiv Plc by 375,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.88 million shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares by 161,728 shares to 92,173 shares, valued at $4.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,141 shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrand Inc (NYSE:HBI).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Culbertson A N invested in 3.47% or 119,050 shares. Acr Alpine Cap Limited Liability Com invested in 1.81% or 94.01 million shares. M Hldgs owns 58,883 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. Snow Cap Management Lp has invested 3.58% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Waddell Reed Fincl Incorporated invested in 0.48% or 1.91 million shares. Moreover, Thompson Management Incorporated has 1.79% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pl Capital Advsr Ltd invested in 20,000 shares. Pennsylvania-based Wharton Business Gru Lc has invested 0.91% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Lc holds 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 9,331 shares. Letko Brosseau Associates has 2,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Community Fincl Bank Of Raymore holds 98,943 shares. Augustine Asset Mngmt owns 37,146 shares. Moreover, Fred Alger Management Inc has 0.06% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Denali Limited Com holds 0.15% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1,861 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

