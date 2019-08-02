Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com Isin Us46625h1005 (JPM) Shareholder Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Upped Stake by $1.19 Million; As Codexis Com Usd0.0001 (CDXS) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Upped Position

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com Isin Us46625h1005 (JPM) by 56.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc bought 11,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 32,879 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33M, up from 21,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com Isin Us46625h1005 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $360.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.7. About 7.71M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION PRESENTATION AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 13/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 16/05/2018 – Switch Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $385 FROM $328; 08/05/2018 – MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC MNTA.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $18; 22/03/2018 – US News: JPMorgan Mulls Spin-Off of Blockchain Project Quorum; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS “COMMERCIAL BANKING CONTINUED TO SEE REVENUE GROWTH DRIVEN BY RATES AND GOOD CAPITAL MARKETS FLOWS” IN QTR; 21/03/2018 – E.ON SE EONGn.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.5 EUROS FROM 10.5 EUROS; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Partners With Amazon to Bring Alexa to Trading Floors (Video); 18/05/2018 – US companies from JPMorgan Chase to eBay have come under fire from shareholder groups for trying to neuter a campaign to strengthen investor oversight of management

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased its stake in Codexis Inc Com Usd0.0001 (CDXS) by 228% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc bought 1.73 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The institutional investor held 2.49 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.11M, up from 758,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Codexis Inc Com Usd0.0001 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $17.61. About 217,629 shares traded. Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has risen 37.09% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CDXS News: 09/04/2018 – Codexis at H.C. Wainwright NASH Investor Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Codexis; 08/03/2018 – Codexis Sees 2018 Rev $60M-$63M; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $60 MLN TO $63 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Codexis 4Q Adj EPS 6c; 23/04/2018 – CODEXIS TO LICENSE CORE ELEMENTS OF BIOCATALYST TECH TO PORTON

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.76, from 1.85 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold CDXS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 40.50 million shares or 1.95% more from 39.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Cap Inc reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). First Light Asset Management Limited Com owns 723,760 shares for 1.93% of their portfolio. Mackenzie invested 0% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 0% invested in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 44,902 shares. The New York-based D E Shaw & Com has invested 0% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). American Interest Grp Incorporated stated it has 32,945 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New Jersey-based Lord Abbett & Communication Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 33,364 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt invested 0% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Moody Bank Tru Division holds 0% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 316 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 0.11% or 156,505 shares. Telemark Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 8.69% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). 333,065 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui. Prelude Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 25,476 shares.

More notable recent Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Codexis Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:CDXS – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Codexis to Participate at Three Investment Conferences in May – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Don’t Buy Codexis For The Long Haul – Seeking Alpha” on January 18, 2019. More interesting news about Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Codexis to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Codexis up 13% premarket on Merck deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26B and $9.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware Com C Braves Grp by 25,501 shares to 622,017 shares, valued at $17.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C by 12,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,258 shares, and cut its stake in Golar Lng Limited Com Stk Usd1.00 (NASDAQ:GLNG).

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07M and $277.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Real Estate Index Fd Etf (VNQ) by 3,884 shares to 89,006 shares, valued at $7.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Malvern Fds Short (VTIP) by 11,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,892 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Steinberg Asset Management owns 21,103 shares. Lincluden Ltd holds 0.49% or 50,556 shares. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc has invested 1.21% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Overbrook Mgmt Corporation reported 2.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability reported 16,329 shares stake. Spinnaker Trust reported 29,546 shares. North Carolina-based Stearns Group has invested 0.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Leavell Inv Mgmt has 84,159 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement System, New York-based fund reported 5.03M shares. Heritage Invsts Mgmt holds 1.52% or 252,353 shares in its portfolio. Montecito Bancorp & holds 0.87% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 28,179 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Inv Mngmt owns 82,851 shares. Lvm Cap Mi stated it has 0.18% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 22,938 were accumulated by Cap Planning Advsrs Ltd Liability Com.