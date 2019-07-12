Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding Upped by Ami Investment Management Inc; As Chevron New (CVX) Stock Rose, Villere St Denis J & Co Increased Holding by $4.16 Million

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 4,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,138 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70 million, up from 61,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $114.48. About 619,132 shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms 8 JPMorgan Chase Comm Mtg Sec Tr 2015-MAR7 Rtgs; 18/05/2018 – “I think it’s coming sooner than people probably think,” says Amber Baldet, Former head of J.P. Morgan’s blockchain arm; 29/03/2018 – Wall St Weekahead-Eager for calming news, investors look to earnings; 26/04/2018 – AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD AXTA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $32; 09/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Peters Sees Chance Oil Will Stay Around $70 All Year (Video); 14/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 28/03/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $46; 10/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Invests in AccessFintech, Commencing Series A Funding; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 59.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 33,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,464 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.14 million, up from 56,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $125.7. About 191,631 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/04/2018 – ARAMCO NAMES EX-CHEVRON PHILIPS CEO PETER CELLA TO BOARD; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282674 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL PORT ARTHUR FACILITY; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; CHIEF EXECUTIVE MIKE WIRTH NOT ON CALL; 06/04/2018 – Chevron seeks extension of Rokan block contract in Indonesia beyond 2021; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 21/03/2018 – SHELL, TOTAL, CHEVRON ARE BIDDERS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. Ourada Jeanette L sold $838,808 worth of stock.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. Scher Peter sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96M. Beer Lori A sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40M. On Tuesday, January 29 Petno Douglas B sold $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 11,659 shares. BACON ASHLEY had sold 5,831 shares worth $599,304 on Sunday, January 13. $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S.

