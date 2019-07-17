Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position Maintained by Ami Investment Management Inc; As Biogen (BIIB) Market Valuation Declined, Estabrook Capital Management Has Lifted Stake

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Biogen Inc. (BIIB) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36B, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Biogen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $230.4. About 169,581 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 16/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Avonex Advances: MS; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN, NEURIMMUNE OPTION EXERCISE FOR ALZHEIMER’S TREATMENT; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TYSABRI REVENUE OF $$462 MLN VS. $545 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 – PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES INC – PMN310 SHOWED SIMILAR ABILITY TO CROSS BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER AND PENETRATE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM COMPARED TO ADUCANUMAB; 20/04/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q REV. $3.1B, EST. $3.15B; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Announces New Interim Phase 2 Results From NURTURE; 27/04/2018 – Biogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Avonex Declines: MS; 24/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 4,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,138 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70M, up from 61,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $114.21. About 2.64 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – Four months ago, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan Chase announced a new partnership to bring down the costs of health care. So far, though, no CEO has stepped up to the plate; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN NAMES MARK LEUNG AS CEO OF CHINA; 15/05/2018 – Sensata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – in February, J. P. Morgan said that 99 percent of equities orders were now electronic, which typically are a fraction of the cost to execute; 20/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIR RAISES FARES $3 ONE WAY, OTHERS MAY MATCH: JPMORGAN; 14/05/2018 – Owens Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – No Ratings Impact Following The Sub Servicer Change For 7 Jpmorgan Chase Transactions; 29/05/2018 – JP Morgan says second-quarter trading revenue about flat from year ago; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $603.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited Com by 1,515 shares to 65,195 shares, valued at $9.13B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 25 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,059 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 307,976 shares. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Essex Investment Mngmt Communication Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Fayez Sarofim & Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 16,401 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Focused Wealth Mgmt holds 0.01% or 100 shares. Hills State Bank Company owns 0.32% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 4,997 shares. Moreno Evelyn V invested in 1.33% or 19,024 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 37,928 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc stated it has 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Adirondack Tru Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). New York-based Pinebridge Invs Lp has invested 0.46% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 1,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Franklin Resource Incorporated invested in 1.08M shares. Mackenzie Fincl holds 37,740 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $47.78 million activity.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. $2.00M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. Another trade for 11,659 shares valued at $1.22M was made by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. The insider Beer Lori A sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40M. The insider Scher Peter sold $1.96M.

Ami Investment Management Inc, which manages about $407.66M and $189.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Int’l Group (NYSE:AIG) by 9,470 shares to 9,125 shares, valued at $393,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.