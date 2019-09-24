Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Shareholder Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Cut Position by $94.25 Million as Valuation Rose; As Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) Shares Rose, G2 Investment Partners Management Cut Position by $913,320

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Audiocodes Ltd (AUDC) by 14.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 60,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The hedge fund held 360,674 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.58 million, down from 421,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Audiocodes Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $631.60M market cap company. The stock increased 4.43% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $21.69. About 350,126 shares traded or 84.21% up from the average. AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has risen 90.60% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AUDC News: 20/03/2018 – AudioCodes Hosts Accelerate 2018 Event in Tel Aviv, Israel; 12/03/2018 AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) Now Supported on AWS; 14/05/2018 – Time2Market Selects AudioCodes Virtualized SBC and IP Phones for Growing Hosted Skype for Business Service; 03/04/2018 – AudioCodes Announces First Quarter 2018 Reporting; 22/05/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by TetraVX for Hosted Unified Communications Services; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 13/03/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by Fuze for Global UCaaS Voice Connectivity

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc sold 843 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 13,944 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56B, down from 14,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $380.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $118.88. About 9.18M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 06/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Forum Apr 12; 29/03/2018 – US shale pumping will see oil prices slide back to $50, JP Morgan analyst predicts; 21/05/2018 – HighPoint Resources at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms 8 JPMorgan Chase Comm Mtg Sec Tr 2015-MAR7 Rtgs; 16/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – Amazon reportedly looks to offer checking accounts for customers via JP Morgan, other banks; 15/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ebrahim Not Surprised by Pullback in Oil Prices (Video); 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS ALL PROPOSALS BY SHAREHOLDERS WERE REJECTED; 16/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.28 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lowe Brockenbrough & holds 174,528 shares. Salzhauer Michael holds 129,514 shares or 6.95% of its portfolio. Fiera Capital Corporation owns 614,966 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Factory Mutual Company invested 1.76% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj owns 45,000 shares for 2.21% of their portfolio. 572 were reported by Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv. Moreover, Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 0.24% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 25,957 shares. Wealthcare Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 230 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp reported 63,540 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Inc Pa has 3.04% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 236,384 shares. Towercrest Capital accumulated 24,351 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Northside Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 6,502 shares. Glenview Comml Bank Trust Dept holds 0.34% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 7,354 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mngmt stated it has 639,573 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Virtu Fincl Lc holds 0.16% or 23,738 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 12 investors sold AUDC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 7.96 million shares or 2.74% less from 8.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Systematic Fin Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 60,930 shares. Cwm Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) for 162 shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested 0% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Vanguard Grp holds 0% or 482,435 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Moreover, Sei Investments has 0% invested in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) for 11,771 shares. Dorsey Wright & Associate holds 1,234 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Com holds 15,953 shares. Virginia-based Yorktown & Research Incorporated has invested 0.24% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership reported 282,123 shares. Century Companies Incorporated invested in 0% or 238,719 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Intll Llp has 0% invested in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) for 20,961 shares.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42M and $317.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Impinj Inc by 181,007 shares to 211,323 shares, valued at $6.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Talend S A by 18,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,029 shares, and has risen its stake in Everquote Inc.