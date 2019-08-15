Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Arrow Financial Lowered Stake as Market Value Rose; As 3M Co. (MMM) Market Value Declined, Patten & Patten Cut Its Position

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co. (MMM) by 10.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 6,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 50,696 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.53M, down from 56,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in 3M Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $6.07 during the last trading session, reaching $158.81. About 4.06M shares traded or 32.93% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS; 30/05/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – UPDATED ITS 2018 ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH GUIDANCE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 3 TO 4 PERCENT, VERSUS A PRIOR RANGE OF 3 TO 5 PERCENT

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp sold 3,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 70,894 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18M, down from 73,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $104.8. About 18.40M shares traded or 61.08% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 23/04/2018 – JP Morgan, VTB to lead international listing of Kazakhtelecom; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 14/05/2018 – AMD Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Stitch Fix Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s e-commerce empire will match Walmart sales domestically within the next two to three years, according to J.P. Morgan; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan Sees Asia Investors Exiting Low-Risk Products for Bonds; 15/05/2018 – Cable One Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – MORPHOSYS AG MORG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 100 EUROS FROM 97 EUROS

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 10.78 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Bank stocks sink as yield curve inverts, with Bank of America, Citigroup and Regions leading the losers – MarketWatch” published on August 14, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “JP Morgan analyst who’s nailed the market sees ‘once in a decade opportunity’ in these stocks – CNBC” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taylor Asset holds 0.29% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4,400 shares. Hartford Fincl Mngmt Incorporated has 2.64% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited has 0.14% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 33,664 shares. Huntington State Bank invested in 2.93% or 1.75 million shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.47% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 82,338 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Liability Com stated it has 16,329 shares. Bainco Invsts has 90,825 shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. Sand Hill Advisors Lc invested in 68,354 shares. Pure Financial Advsr owns 2,410 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Eagle Ridge Inv Mngmt owns 1.55% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 104,160 shares. 102,661 are held by Colonial Tru Advisors. The Texas-based Mcdaniel Terry Com has invested 0.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Earnest Prtn Ltd Llc owns 0.19% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 201,134 shares. Salzhauer Michael has invested 6.43% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Creative Planning has 0.19% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 511,455 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.33 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $911.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,489 shares to 93,648 shares, valued at $13.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 5,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,376 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).