Jp Morgan Chase And Co (JPM) Share Price Rose While Shapiro Capital Management Has Cut Holding; As Insteel Industries (IIIN) Stock Declined, Systematic Financial Management LP Has Raised Position by $532,800

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase And Co (JPM) by 49.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 8,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 8,380 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $848.31M, down from 16,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase And Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.17 million shares traded or 23.07% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Financial Company LLC Announces Threshold Price, Initial Reference Price and Deemed Conversion Rate for Cash; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Juror Says Doomed $8 Billion Award Was Message to Bank; 01/05/2018 – Chase and Jaguar Land Rover Renew Private Label Agreement; 04/04/2018 – RANDGOLD RESOURCES LTD GOLD.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup are among a group of banks that banned credit card purchases for digital currency in February; 02/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 18/05/2018 – VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP VIGR.Vl : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27.5 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON COMMENTS IN LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS; 22/05/2018 – JP Morgan: GE likely ‘seriously considering’ another dividend cut

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in Insteel Industries Inc. (IIIN) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 26,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 195,896 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, up from 169,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Insteel Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.91% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $18.2. About 43,839 shares traded. Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) has declined 51.74% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.74% the S&P500. Some Historical IIIN News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Insteel Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIIN); 24/04/2018 – Insteel Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – Insteel Industries 2Q EPS 31c; 15/05/2018 – lnsteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 lnsteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, lll to its Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Insteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF ABNEY S. BOXLEY, lll TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES SAYS ON MARCH 21, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO SEVEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Insteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, III to its Board of Directors

Since April 22, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $109,221 activity. $19,921 worth of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) shares were bought by Ruth Jon M.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

