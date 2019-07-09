Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Value Rose While Huntington National Bank Has Cut Its Holding; Algert Global Lifted Position in Nic (EGOV) by $705,619 as Stock Declined

Algert Global Llc increased its stake in Nic Inc (EGOV) by 182.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc bought 41,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.24% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 64,290 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 22,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Nic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.52. About 269,353 shares traded. NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has risen 5.79% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EGOV News: 08/03/2018 – NIC INC EGOV.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $333 MLN TO $343 MLN; 30/04/2018 – NIC Earns 23 Cents Per Share on Total Revenues of $86.7 Million; 18/04/2018 – Colorado Department of Public Safety’s Division of Criminal Justice Website Honored with Award; 25/04/2018 – Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies’ Website for Prescription Drug Monitoring Program Receives 2017 Horizon Interactive; 08/05/2018 – South Carolina Secretary of State Wins International Award; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 18/05/2018 – Kentucky Governor’s Office of Early Childhood Launches Online Registration Application; 04/05/2018 – Maryland Fishing Report Now Available on Amazon’s Alexa; 14/03/2018 – National Online Registries Launches Revamped Insurance Filing Website; 16/04/2018 – NOR’s MCInfo Helps Insurance Companies and States Save Paper This Earth Day

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 29,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.75 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177.24 million, down from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $112.87. About 6.88M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/03/2018 – VISITPAY SIGNS EXCLUSIVE PACT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE; 11/05/2018 – AEROFLOT AFLT.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 142 ROUBLES FROM 125 ROUBLES; 11/04/2018 – HELLOFRESH SE HFGG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 13 FROM EUR 12; 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE: $600M EQUITY LINKED NOTES LINKED TO VOYA PRICED; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO LAKE SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL WITH MEDIA; 22/03/2018 – “This outcome is a positive and indicates that equity investors could expect a near-term goldilocks environment,” writes J.P. Morgan’s Marko Kolanovic; 22/05/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $125; RATING OUTPERFORM; 30/03/2018 – JPMorgan $8 Billion Jury Loss to Widow Faces Massive Reduction; 10/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES LHO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold EGOV shares while 51 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.17 million shares or 0.87% more from 54.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thb Asset owns 0.04% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 16,434 shares. Voya Mngmt Limited reported 73,907 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mesirow Financial Inv Mgmt accumulated 389,564 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 10.26M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Palisade Management Lc Nj invested in 0.39% or 706,925 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 0.01% stake. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 22,731 shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated has 12,904 shares. Secor Cap Advsrs LP invested 0.31% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 876,311 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.08M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Swiss Savings Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 121,300 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 39,825 shares. Bridges Inv Mgmt Inc holds 0.17% or 243,224 shares. Kentucky-based Argi Inv Svcs Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV).

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $175.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Archrock Inc by 47,775 shares to 57,447 shares, valued at $562,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 33,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,121 shares, and cut its stake in Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27B for 11.07 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dana Invest Advsr has 330,260 shares. Osborne Ptnrs Limited owns 183,594 shares. 12,206 are owned by Amer Economic Planning Gp Adv. Kentucky Retirement Sys invested in 1.4% or 143,152 shares. Legacy Cap Prtnrs holds 0.16% or 3,305 shares in its portfolio. Redwood Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.69% or 99,000 shares. The Alabama-based Leavell Investment Inc has invested 0.95% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Crestwood Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.08% or 11,445 shares in its portfolio. Barr E S holds 189,387 shares. 5,250 were accumulated by Wilkins Investment Counsel. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia reported 0.74% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nwq Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.68% or 762,765 shares. Moreover, Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct has 3.1% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 877,443 shares. Beacon Capital Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mengis Cap Mngmt holds 3.12% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 55,245 shares.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cohen & Steers (Prn) (UTF) by 34,234 shares to 39,234 shares, valued at $962,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 9,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,912 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. Beer Lori A sold $1.40M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. Petno Douglas B sold $1.22M worth of stock or 11,659 shares. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, April 16. The insider Friedman Stacey sold $317,310. Scher Peter also sold $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. Shares for $599,304 were sold by BACON ASHLEY.