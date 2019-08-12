JP Morgan Cazenove Restated Underweight Rating For Rolls-Royce Group PLC (LON:RR); Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte LTD Has Boosted Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 31.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd acquired 91,891 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd holds 385,163 shares with $70.27M value, up from 293,272 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $414.28B valuation. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.12. About 11.89 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – Julie Zhu: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 13/04/2018 – Market-Beating Advisor Triples Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY- ALIBABA HEALTH (HK) ENTERS SECOND RENEWED AGENCY AGREEMENT, TERM STARTING FROM APRIL AND ENDING ON MARCH 2019; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 20/04/2018 – E-commerce titan Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has bought a Chinese microchip maker to further its cloud-based “internet of things” (IoT) business; 18/03/2018 – The CFO, whose company counts Alibaba as one of its largest investors, also said the traditional method of in-store purchases may be giving way to increasingly online experiences; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ High-Profile `Warriors’; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Invests in Chinese Facial-Recognition Startup; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – TRANSACTION IMPLIES ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ELE.ME AT US$9.5 BLN

In an analyst note issued to investors and clients on Monday morning, JP Morgan Cazenove reiterated their Underweight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Group PLC (LON:RR).

Among 11 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding has $285 highest and $195 lowest target. $223.82’s average target is 40.66% above currents $159.12 stock price. Alibaba Group Holding had 17 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Raymond James. HSBC maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Tuesday, May 7 with “Overweight” rating. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, March 29. Macquarie Research maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Thursday, May 16.

The stock decreased 3.03% or GBX 23.6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 755.8. About 954,684 shares traded. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

