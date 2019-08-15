JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates GBX 350.00 Price Target On Avast Plc (LON:AVST), Reiterates Neutral Rating; Provident Financial Services (PFS) Shorts Increased By 15.39%

JP Morgan Cazenove currently has a GBX 350.00 price target on the 3.56 billion GBP market cap company or -3.07% downside potential. In a research note sent to investors and clients on Thursday morning, Avast Plc (LON:AVST) stock had its Neutral Rating reiterated by expert analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove.

Provident Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFS) had an increase of 15.39% in short interest. PFS’s SI was 1.94 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 15.39% from 1.68M shares previously. With 163,700 avg volume, 12 days are for Provident Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFS)’s short sellers to cover PFS’s short positions. The SI to Provident Financial Services Inc’s float is 3.19%. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $23.1. About 440,083 shares traded or 138.18% up from the average. Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) has declined 5.34% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PFS News: 09/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC – FOCUS IN 2018 FOR HOME CREDIT WILL REMAIN ON COMPLETION OF RECOVERY PLAN AND SECURING FULL REGULATORY AUTHORISATION; 29/05/2018 – Provident Financial Services, Inc. and Provident Bank Name James P. Dunigan to the Board of Directors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Provident Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFS); 09/05/2018 – Provident Financial Moneybarn Has Delivered Strong New Business Volumes; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – ANOTHER ONGOING PHASE 3 STUDY OF CYRAMZA IN EGFR-POSITIVE NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER IS ONGOING, WITH EXPECTED PFS DATA READOUT IN LATE 2018; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns (P)Aaa (sf) Ratings To Pfs Financing 2018-D, A Premium Finance Abs; 15/05/2018 – MANDATE: Provident Financial GBP 5Y Bond Roadshow From May 17; 05/04/2018 – Provident Financ: Higgins Joins Provident Bank as Senior Vice President, Relationship Manager/Team Leader April 05, 2018; 09/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL – “MONEYBARN CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FCA IN RESPECT OF ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO AFFORDABILITY, FORBEARANCE AND TERMINATION OPTIONS”

Provident Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.53 billion. The Company’s deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA and KEOGH accounts. It has a 11.91 P/E ratio. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans that are secured by properties, such as multi-family apartment buildings, office buildings, and retail and industrial properties; commercial business loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one- to four-family residential real estate properties; commercial construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and marine loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold Provident Financial Services, Inc. shares while 45 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 41.50 million shares or 2.14% less from 42.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon-based Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). Kistler, Alabama-based fund reported 500 shares. Sei Invs accumulated 23,532 shares. Aperio Group Limited Company accumulated 22,078 shares. Renaissance Techs Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.38 million shares. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) for 36,122 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al owns 17,300 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 50,000 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gru Ltd Co invested in 15,578 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Everence Capital Incorporated stated it has 9,430 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Communication holds 1.13% or 646,991 shares in its portfolio. Zacks Invest Management owns 203,229 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 13,538 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $120,347 activity. 500 Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) shares with value of $13,118 were bought by Dunigan James P. Shares for $95,214 were bought by Foley Ursuline F on Tuesday, July 30.

More notable recent Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Provident Financial Services’ (PFS) CEO Chris Martin on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Share Price Is Up 34% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Provident Financial Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:PFS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Provident Financial Services, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

More notable recent Avast Plc (LON:AVST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Avast (LON:AVST) Share Price Has Gained 49% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Avast upgrades forecast as users protect online privacy – Yahoo Finance UK” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Avast Plc (LON:AVST) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Avast Plc (LON:AVST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There An Opportunity With Avast Plc’s (LON:AVST) 26% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 14 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Avast Plc (LON:AVST), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Avast Plc has GBX 400 highest and GBX 350 lowest target. GBX 373.67’s average target is 2.66% above currents GBX 364 stock price. Avast Plc had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Avast Plc (LON:AVST) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, August 15. JP Morgan maintained the shares of AVST in report on Thursday, August 15 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, April 11.

Avast Plc and its subsidiaries provide digital security products under the Avast and AVG brands worldwide. The company has market cap of 3.56 billion GBP. It operates through two divisions, Consumer and Small and Medium Business . It has a 14.56 P/E ratio. The firm offers products and solutions for protection, performance, privacy, and additional tools for desktop security, server protection, and mobile device protection; and big data and marketing analytics, as well as provides security solutions designed for small businesses.

The stock increased 2.25% or GBX 8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 364. About 396,893 shares traded. Avast Plc (LON:AVST) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.