JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates GBX 2000.00 Price Objective On Mondi PLC (LON:MNDI), Reiterates Overweight Rating; Connectone Bancorp (CNOB) Shorts Increased By 9.2%

In a report revealed to investors on 5 August, Mondi PLC (LON:MNDI) stock had its Overweight Rating reiterated by professional analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. They currently have a GBX 2000.00 target price per share on firm. JP Morgan Cazenove’s target would indicate a potential upside of 22.70% from the company’s last stock price.

Connectone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) had an increase of 9.2% in short interest. CNOB’s SI was 608,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 9.2% from 557,400 shares previously. With 112,400 avg volume, 5 days are for Connectone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB)’s short sellers to cover CNOB’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $21.69. About 104,306 shares traded. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) has declined 7.64% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CNOB News: 22/04/2018 – DJ ConnectOne Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNOB); 13/03/2018 – ConnectOne Banc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c; 06/03/2018 ConnectOne Banc Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 13-14; 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $38.1M; 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation

The stock decreased 3.25% or GBX 53 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1577. About 1.19 million shares traded. Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More recent Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Mondi (LON:MNDI) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 79% – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “How Many Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Among 2 analysts covering Mondi PLC (LON:MNDI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Mondi PLC has GBX 2200 highest and GBX 1850 lowest target. GBX 1925’s average target is 22.07% above currents GBX 1577 stock price. Mondi PLC had 18 analyst reports since February 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, February 27. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 7 report. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 1975 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. UBS maintained the shares of MNDI in report on Monday, February 18 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 23. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 2 by Deutsche Bank.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America, and South Africa. The company has market cap of 7.66 billion GBP. The Company’s products include virgin and recycled containerboards, sack and specialty kraft papers, pulp, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, consumer goods packaging products, office and professional printing papers, white-top kraftliners, and barrier coatings, as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates, and high-barrier films for the consumer industry. It has a 9.75 P/E ratio. The firm serves agriculture, automotive, building and construction, chemicals and dangerous goods, food and beverage, farming and agriculture, graphic and photographic, home and personal care, medical and pharmaceutical, office and professional printing paper, paper and packaging converting, pet care, retail and e-commerce, and shipping and transport industries.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for ConnectOne Bank that provides various banking services and products. The company has market cap of $766.80 million. The firm offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, and NOW accounts. It has a 10.6 P/E ratio. It also provides personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis; revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgages on primary and secondary residences; home equity loans; bridge loans; and other personal purpose loans.