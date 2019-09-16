JP Morgan Cazenove Reiterates GBX 1627.00 Target On Prudential PLC (LON:PRU), Reiterates Neutral Rating; Advisors Capital Management Lifted Its Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Holding

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) stake by 8.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Advisors Capital Management Llc acquired 3,074 shares as Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)’s stock rose 6.07%. The Advisors Capital Management Llc holds 39,735 shares with $4.05M value, up from 36,661 last quarter. Quest Diagnostics Inc now has $14.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $104.4. About 795,229 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 14/03/2018 – Genomic Vision Extends Its Collaboration with Quest Diagnostics in Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA); 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS EXCLUDING AMORTIZATION OF $1.52; 23/05/2018 – Physicians Lack the Time and Tools to Discover Hidden Risks in Patients with Chronic Conditions, Finds Study from Quest Diagnos; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Profit Rises, Backs 2018 Outlook; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics adds Helen Torley to Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS – HELEN TORLEY ELECTED TO SERVE AS DIRECTOR AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EXPANDING BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 10 MEMBERS; 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May Impede STD Screening in Young Women; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Net $177M

Equity analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove have GBX 1627.00 target price on Prudential PLC (LON:PRU). JP Morgan Cazenove’s target price means a potential upside of 8.02% from the company’s last stock close price. The rating was released in a note on 16 September.

Among 6 analysts covering Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Quest Diagnostics has $12100 highest and $8500 lowest target. $105.50’s average target is 1.05% above currents $104.4 stock price. Quest Diagnostics had 14 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, April 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, July 24. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, August 23. Credit Suisse maintained Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $10500 target. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 24. UBS maintained Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Monday, July 15 to “Sell”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 24. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 24.

More notable recent Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Quest Diagnostics’s (NYSE:DGX) Shareholders Feel About The 62% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased L3 Technologies Inc stake by 7,865 shares to 13,466 valued at $3.30M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) stake by 4,485 shares and now owns 56,904 shares. Paypal Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold DGX shares while 169 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 115.81 million shares or 0.76% less from 116.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.05% stake. Amg Funds Ltd, Connecticut-based fund reported 9,044 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.08% or 13,878 shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De holds 0.03% or 2.21M shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 55,899 shares. Pggm Investments accumulated 532,611 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Invest Inc has invested 0.28% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Transamerica Advisors Inc reported 2,467 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bessemer Gp Incorporated owns 770,911 shares. Cobblestone Advisors Llc invested in 2,325 shares. First Wilshire Mngmt invested 0.1% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Dnb Asset Management As owns 109,774 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Westpac Banking owns 0% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 8,509 shares. Td Asset stated it has 0.01% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Moreover, Tdam Usa has 0.05% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 7,332 shares.

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial services and products, and asset management services to individuals and businesses primarily in Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 39.02 billion GBP. It offers health, disability, critical illness, and accident coverage products; and life insurance products, as well as pension products and annuities. It has a 12.15 P/E ratio. The firm also provides long-term savings and retirement products; fixed index and variable annuities; and institutional products, including guaranteed investment contracts, funding agreements, and medium-term note funding agreements.

Analysts await Prudential plc (LON:PRU) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $3.24 EPS, up 2.86% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.15 per share. PRU’s profit will be $84.24 million for 115.82 P/E if the $3.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.14 actual EPS reported by Prudential plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.18% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Prudential PLC (LON:PRU), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Prudential PLC has GBX 2300 highest and GBX 1949 lowest target. GBX 2124.50’s average target is 41.54% above currents GBX 1501 stock price. Prudential PLC had 30 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Prudential plc (LON:PRU) rating on Monday, April 29. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and GBX 1949 target. Shore Capital reinitiated Prudential plc (LON:PRU) on Monday, April 1 with “Buy” rating. HSBC maintained the shares of PRU in report on Thursday, May 23 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, April 23 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of PRU in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, September 3 by Barclays Capital.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.14 million activity. 2,500 Prudential plc (LON:PRU) shares with value of $209,600 were bought by TANJI KENNETH. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $627,600 was made by Lowrey Charles F on Monday, September 9. FALZON ROBERT also bought $300,648 worth of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) on Monday, September 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold Prudential plc shares while 261 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 244.77 million shares or 0.75% less from 246.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 242 were accumulated by Griffin Asset Inc. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.1% or 2.61M shares. Charles Schwab invested in 0.2% or 3.19M shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance owns 1,200 shares. Sit Inv Associate owns 0.39% invested in Prudential plc (LON:PRU) for 125,210 shares. Hallmark Cap Mgmt holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Prudential plc (LON:PRU) for 21,367 shares. Moreover, Tortoise Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Prudential plc (LON:PRU). 8,394 were accumulated by Cetera Advisor Net. Northeast Fincl Consultants stated it has 3,843 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Smith Asset Mngmt Group L P owns 200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Yhb Inv Inc invested in 0.28% or 17,146 shares. 6,502 were reported by Caprock Group Incorporated. Focused Wealth Mngmt invested in 2,283 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma owns 1.39M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability has invested 0.2% in Prudential plc (LON:PRU).