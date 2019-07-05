JP Morgan Cazenove Reconfirms a Underweight Rating on Antofagasta PLC (LON:ANTO) and GBX 840.00 Target; Bares Capital Management Trimmed Ansys (ANSS) Stake

They currently have a GBX 840.00 price target on Antofagasta PLC (LON:ANTO). JP Morgan Cazenove’s target would suggest a potential downside of -6.47% from the company’s last stock price. This was disclosed to clients in a note on 5 July.

Bares Capital Management Inc decreased Ansys Inc. (ANSS) stake by 6.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bares Capital Management Inc sold 11,000 shares as Ansys Inc. (ANSS)’s stock rose 7.99%. The Bares Capital Management Inc holds 157,454 shares with $28.77M value, down from 168,454 last quarter. Ansys Inc. now has $17.57B valuation. The stock increased 1.33% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $209.33. About 209,470 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, down 6.03% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.16 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $91.48M for 48.01 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.1% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Millennium Management Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) stated it has 1.01M shares or 1.71% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.06% or 19,943 shares. Harvey Invest Communication holds 115,004 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc accumulated 45 shares or 0% of the stock. Amalgamated Financial Bank reported 12,514 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 201,611 shares. 34,713 are owned by Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Corp stated it has 6,109 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Shine Advisory Svcs Inc holds 31 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). 3,446 were reported by D E Shaw And. Cibc Asset invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Brinker Cap reported 9,584 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $601,060 activity. On Monday, February 11 the insider THURK MICHAEL sold $601,060.

Among 5 analysts covering Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Ansys had 9 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, March 1 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by MUFG Securities Americas Inc on Thursday, February 28. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Needham. Stifel Nicolaus maintained ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold” rating. Guggenheim maintained the shares of ANSS in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating.

The stock decreased 1.87% or GBX 17 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 892.4. About 300,209 shares traded. Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. The company has market cap of 8.80 billion GBP. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and evaluation, and Railway and Other Transport Services divisions. It has a 16.2 P/E ratio. The firm produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Among 8 analysts covering Antofagasta PLC (LON:ANTO), 2 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Antofagasta PLC has GBX 1050 highest and GBX 675 lowest target. GBX 888.75’s average target is -0.41% below currents GBX 892.4 stock price. Antofagasta PLC had 49 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, January 24 by UBS. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of ANTO in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was downgraded by HSBC. As per Thursday, January 24, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. Goldman Sachs downgraded Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) on Friday, January 18 to “Sell” rating. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, March 26 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Sector Performer” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 28. JP Morgan maintained Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) rating on Wednesday, April 10. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and GBX 940 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, April 10. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, January 24.