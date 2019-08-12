JP Morgan Cazenove Reconfirms a Overweight Rating on WPP Group PLC (LON:WPP) and GBX 1125.00 Target; Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Inchcape PLC (LON:INCH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Inchcape PLC had 6 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 26 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Add” rating by Numis Securities on Thursday, May 16. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Friday, March 1. See Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) latest ratings:

26/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 627.00 New Target: GBX 620.00 Downgrade

24/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 803.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 750.00 New Target: GBX 660.00 Upgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 803.00 Maintain

30/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: GBX 845.00 Initiates Starts

01/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 823.00 New Target: GBX 803.00 Maintain

JP Morgan Cazenove currently has a GBX 1125.00 price target on the 12.36 billion GBP market cap company or 18.73% upside potential. In a research note issued to clients on Monday, 12 August, WPP Group PLC (LON:WPP) stock had its Overweight Rating reaffirmed by professional analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove.

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company has market cap of 12.36 billion GBP. The firm operates through four divisions: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding & Identity, Healthcare and Specialist Communications. It has a 17.58 P/E ratio. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

Among 5 analysts covering WPP Group PLC (LON:WPP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. WPP Group PLC has GBX 1450 highest and GBX 800 lowest target. GBX 1077’s average target is 9.99% above currents GBX 979.2 stock price. WPP Group PLC had 48 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, February 19. On Thursday, July 4 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Hold”. The stock of WPP plc (LON:WPP) earned “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 5. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 29 by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Hold”. The stock of WPP plc (LON:WPP) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Liberum Capital. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, April 29. Liberum Capital maintained WPP plc (LON:WPP) rating on Tuesday, May 21. Liberum Capital has “Buy” rating and GBX 1450 target.

The stock decreased 0.18% or GBX 1.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 979.2. About 580,084 shares traded. WPP plc (LON:WPP) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WPP News: 03/04/2018 – WPP: WPP board investigating allegations of improper behavior by; 09/05/2018 – WPP NAMED BP PARTNER FOR CORP, FUELS, CASTROL GLOBAL OPS; 04/04/2018 – JWT Chief Communications Officer Erin Johnson Is Receiving a Substantial Settlement; 03/04/2018 – WPP PLC (“WPP”) Independent Investigation; 30/04/2018 – WPP Sees Flat Like-For-Like Revenue; 13/04/2018 – BOARD OF WPP WEIGHING CONTINGENCY PLANS IN THE EVENT CHIEF EXECUTIVE MARTIN SORRELL LEAVES THE COMPANY- WSJ, CITING; 07/03/2018 – WPP CEO SORRELL ENDS REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – WPP’s Sorrell to attend board meeting as investigation continues; 09/05/2018 – BP Appoints WPP as Its Preferred Global Partner; 30/04/2018 – EXPECT ‘GRADUAL SIMPLIFICATION’ OF WPP PORTFOLIO: READ

More notable recent WPP plc (LON:WPP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Examination Of WPP plc (LON:WPP) – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing WPP (LON:WPP), The Stock That Dropped 40% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “IHG® Expands Its Relationship with WPP – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about WPP plc (LON:WPP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does WPP plcâ€™s (LON:WPP) 8.2% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stockbeat: Trouble in Mad Men Land as Publicis Guidance Hits Sector – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.52% or GBX 3 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 574. About 112,105 shares traded. Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer in the premium and luxury automotive sectors. The company has market cap of 2.34 billion GBP. The firm sells and retails new and used cars of various brands. It has a 44.5 P/E ratio. It also provides after sales servicing and parts; and vehicle finance and insurance services and products.

More news for Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Inchcape plc’s (LON:INCH) Upcoming 1.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Is Inchcape plc’s (LON:INCH) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” and published on May 31, 2019 is yet another important article.