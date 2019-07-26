JP Morgan Cazenove Reconfirmed ITV PLC (LON:ITV) As “Overweight”; Has Target Of GBX 170.00; Akers Biosciences (AKER) Shorts Down By 2.03%

JP Morgan Cazenove currently has a GBX 170.00 target price on the 4.52 billion GBP market cap company or 47.38% upside potential. In analysts report shared with investors and clients on Thursday, 25 July, ITV PLC (LON:ITV) stock had its “Overweight” Rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove.

Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKER) had a decrease of 2.03% in short interest. AKER’s SI was 841,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.03% from 858,700 shares previously. With 194,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKER)’s short sellers to cover AKER’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.0004 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4168. About 45,054 shares traded. Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) has declined 78.54% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AKER News: 29/05/2018 – Akers Biosciences: Raymond Akers Jr. Resigns as Director; 12/04/2018 – AKERS BIOSCIENCES AKR INDEPENDENT SALES REPRESENTATIVE PACTS -; 26/03/2018 – AKERS BIOSCIENCES – AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF CO’S RAPID TEST FOR HEPARIN-INDUCED THROMBOCYTOPENIA ACROSS US; 26/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Brixmor Property Group, First Majestic Silver, Barclays, Akers Biosciences; 25/05/2018 – Akers Biosciences Receives Notice of Delinquent Form 10-Q Filing from Nasdaq; 26/03/2018 – Akers Biosciences Signs US Distribution Agreement with Diagnostica Stago; 25/04/2018 – AKERS BIOSCIENCES – BOARD TERMINATED RAYMOND AKERS FROM POSITION AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, CHIEF SCIENTIFIC DIRECTOR AND SECRETARY OF COMPANY; 29/05/2018 – AKERS BIOSCIENCES INC – UPON A RECOMMENDATION FROM FDA, DECIDED TO WITHDRAW ITS INITIAL 510(K) APPLICATION FOR PIFA CHLAMYDIA IN ORDER; 12/04/2018 – Akers Biosciences Expands Outsourced US Distribution Capabilities for Heparin PF4 Rapid Test; 25/04/2018 – AKERS BIOSCIENCES INC – RAYMOND AKERS CONTINUES AS A MEMBER OF BOARD – SEC FILING

ITV plc operates commercial television channels in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 4.52 billion GBP. The Company’s Broadcast & Online segment provides television advertising services; and broadcasts content on its family of free to air and pay channels consisting of ITV, the commercial television channel, as well as the digital channels, such as ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITV Encore, ITVBe, and CITV. It has a 10.12 P/E ratio. It also delivers content across multiple platforms, including itv.com; and pay platforms, including Virgin and Sky, as well as through direct content deals with services, such as Amazon, Apple iTunes, and Netflix.

The stock decreased 1.23% or GBX 1.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 112.3. About 3.57M shares traded. ITV plc (LON:ITV) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering ITV PLC (LON:ITV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ITV PLC has GBX 240 highest and GBX 121 lowest target. GBX 150.25’s average target is 33.79% above currents GBX 112.3 stock price. ITV PLC had 33 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Berenberg. Berenberg maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, May 10 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, February 28. The stock of ITV plc (LON:ITV) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 25. The stock has “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 4. The stock of ITV plc (LON:ITV) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 9. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and GBX 170 target in Thursday, July 25 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, January 29 by Credit Suisse. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, June 3 report. Deutsche Bank maintained ITV plc (LON:ITV) on Thursday, May 9 with “Hold” rating.

Akers Biosciences, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.21 million. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s marketed products also include PIFA Heparin/PF4 and PIFA PLUSS PF4 rapid tests for Heparin/PF4 antibodies to detect an allergy to the used blood thinner, Heparin; seraSTAT, a rapid blood cell separator; Tri-Cholesterol Â‘CheckÂ’, a rapid test for total and high density lipoprotein cholesterol and estimates low density lipo protein; and BreathScan OxiCHek, a breath test for oxidative stress using the Lync reader and digital app.

