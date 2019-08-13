JP Morgan Cazenove Reaffirms GBX 340.00 Target Price On Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW), Reaffirms Overweight Rating; 6 Analysts Covering Beazley plc (LON:BEZ)

Among 6 analysts covering Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Beazley PLC has GBX 700 highest and GBX 460 lowest target. GBX 650.83’s average target is 12.89% above currents GBX 576.5 stock price. Beazley PLC had 35 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 12 by Berenberg. Peel Hunt maintained it with “Reduce” rating and GBX 460 target in Thursday, July 25 report. The stock of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24. On Friday, February 15 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. Peel Hunt maintained Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) on Friday, March 1 with “Reduce” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Monday, February 18. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Top Pick” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. Peel Hunt maintained Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) on Wednesday, July 17 with “Reduce” rating. The stock of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) earned “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Thursday, April 11. The rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy” on Monday, August 12. See Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) latest ratings:

The broker have set target price per share of GBX 340.00 on Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) shares. This is 58.36% from the last close price. In analysts report revealed on Tuesday, 13 August, JP Morgan Cazenove reaffirmed their Overweight rating on shares of ARW.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of 3.05 billion GBP. The company's Life, Accident & Health segment underwrites life, health, personal accident, sports, and income protection risks. It has a 19.03 P/E ratio. The Company’s Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

More important recent Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Interested In Beazley plc (LON:BEZ)â€™s Upcoming 0.7% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Should You Buy Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) For Its 2.2% Dividend? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Beazley (LON:BEZ) Share Price Has Gained 128%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AbbVie (ABBV) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenues, Shares Up – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.77% or GBX 4.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 576.5. About 105,135 shares traded. Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Arrow Global Group has GBX 534 highest and GBX 160 lowest target. GBX 313.50’s average target is 52.78% above currents GBX 205.2 stock price. Arrow Global Group had 25 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Shore Capital on Monday, May 13. As per Tuesday, April 2, the company rating was maintained by Berenberg. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 220 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. Jefferies maintained Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan maintained Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) rating on Wednesday, March 6. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and GBX 380 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Peel Hunt. The stock of Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by JP Morgan.

Arrow Global Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in debt purchase and management business in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. The company has market cap of 362.91 million GBP. The firm identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted loan portfolios consisting of consumer and SME accounts from financial institutions, such as banks and credit card companies, as well as retail chains, student loans, motor credit, telecommunication firms, and utility companies. It has a 8.38 P/E ratio. It also provides asset management services.

