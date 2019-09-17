JP Morgan Cazenove Reaffirms a Underweight Rating on HSBC Holdings PLC (LON:HSBA); Bryn Mawr Trust Company Has Boosted Its Chevron New (CVX) Holding

Today, JP Morgan Cazenove kept their Underweight rating on HSBC Holdings PLC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock in an analyst report sent to investors and clients.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 45.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bryn Mawr Trust Company acquired 28,498 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Bryn Mawr Trust Company holds 90,825 shares with $11.30 million value, up from 62,327 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $235.63B valuation. The stock increased 2.16% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $124.12. About 9.84M shares traded or 78.51% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 08:04 PM; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 55% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 27/04/2018 – Chevron to Complete Sale of Southern Africa Refining, Marketing and Lubricant Assets Later This Yr; 17/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks With Kuwait to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CAPITAL SPEND OF $18B-20B IN 2019-2020; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RESOURCES – DEAL INCLUDES CHEVRON’S NON-OPERATED WORKING INTERESTS RANGING BETWEEN 20% TO 22% IN DIFFERENT HORIZONS WITHIN ELK HILLS FIELD; 05/03/2018 – Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity. The insider REED DEBRA L bought 4,250 shares worth $502,074.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stellar Management Ltd Liability holds 1.67% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 20,710 shares. Wisconsin Cap Mgmt Limited Com has 0.22% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 3,320 shares. Kidder Stephen W accumulated 21,155 shares. Stillwater Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,943 shares. Vigilant Capital Management Ltd stated it has 0.08% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Foster Motley invested 0.81% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 7,921 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Barton Invest stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 61,400 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Chickasaw Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 9,481 shares. Reik Lc has 0.61% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Goelzer Inv Mngmt Incorporated holds 112,864 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Lawson Kroeker Investment Ne invested 1.93% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Premier Asset Limited Company reported 10,150 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP has 17,627 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chevron Corp has $16500 highest and $13500 lowest target. $146.20’s average target is 17.79% above currents $124.12 stock price. Chevron Corp had 12 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, May 13. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight”. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, May 16 report.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) stake by 4,001 shares to 17,792 valued at $1.57M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) stake by 12,624 shares and now owns 128,810 shares. Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 0.39% or GBX 2.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 616.2. About 4.05M shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services and products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company has market cap of 124.28 billion GBP. It operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking businesses. It has a 8.92 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Retail Banking and Wealth Management business offers a range of personal banking services and products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit cards, debit cards, and local and international payment services; and insurance and investment products, asset management services, and financial planning services.